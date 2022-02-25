I have read numerous threads on here and the wider internet regarding what I might need to find to get this running but have become overwhelmed and confused with what I need, so hoping the good people of GZ will have some solid advice

Disclaimer: I am aware it would be easier to just get a local voltage one but my Dad picked this one up somewhere and now wants to get it working so here we are.

Graco Airless Sprayer Specs from the website

120V AC Single Phase

13amp

1.0 Horsepower

746 Watt (0.75KW)

DC Motor

So I am confused by the 13amp part, from the conversion calculators I can find online a 1.0HP 746W motor should only be 6.2 amp, Are they just over stating the amp of the unit @13A?

I have found an Atco Step Down transformer ($50 second hand) that has an output of 110V and 10A, Would this work? or do I need a more powerful one.

There are obviously these $135 5KW ones on TradeMe but not sure how reliable it would be or if it would even work?

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/caravans-motorhomes/parts-accessories/batteries-inverters/listing/3481514070

Just a bit overwhelmed with all the different options available.

The sprayer would only be used in short consecutive bursts and then be sitting idle(not running) while rolling the paint out.

Cheers