240v - 110/120v step down transformer needed for Graco airless sprayer
#293987 25-Feb-2022 21:11
I have read numerous threads on here and the wider internet regarding what I might need to find to get this running but have become overwhelmed and confused with what I need, so hoping the good people of GZ will have some solid advice

 

Disclaimer: I am aware it would be easier to just get a local voltage one but my Dad picked this one up somewhere and now wants to get it working so here we are.

 

Graco Airless Sprayer Specs from the website

 

120V AC Single Phase
13amp
1.0 Horsepower
746 Watt (0.75KW)
DC Motor

 

So I am confused by the 13amp part, from the conversion calculators I can find online a 1.0HP 746W motor should only be 6.2 amp, Are they just over stating the amp of the unit @13A? 

 

I have found an Atco Step Down transformer ($50 second hand) that has an output of 110V and 10A, Would this work? or do I need a more powerful one.

 

There are obviously these $135 5KW ones on TradeMe but not sure how reliable it would be or if it would even work?
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/caravans-motorhomes/parts-accessories/batteries-inverters/listing/3481514070

 

Just a bit overwhelmed with all the different options available.

 

The sprayer would only be used in short consecutive bursts and then be sitting idle(not running) while rolling the paint out.

 

Cheers

 

 

  #2875166 26-Feb-2022 04:07
You've quoted specs from the website, what does the labelling on the actual unit say? Do you know that it is a 120v unit?

  #2875179 26-Feb-2022 08:01
Thanks for reply, I had a really good look on the unit itself but could not find any motor specs, however I do know it’s a US model as aside from the US plug it is a Model that was not sold outside of North America. I presume the previous owner must have imported it.

