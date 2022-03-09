Can anyone shed any light on where I might find a colour code on a Japanese imported van?

I have a 2008 Nissan Vanette - as I understand it, this is a rebadged Nissan Mazda Bongo:

File photo.

It has a a few knocks and dings that need tidying up. Near enough is good enough, it doesn't need to be perfect.

T' internet suggests "A2W cool white" but I cannot find that code inside doors, glove boxes or engine bay. There are some labels in Japanese; Google translate doesn't seem to indicate that any of these have a colour code though.