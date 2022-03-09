Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#295166 9-Mar-2022 18:44
Can anyone shed any light on where I might find a colour code on a Japanese imported van? 

 

I have a 2008 Nissan Vanette - as I understand it, this is a rebadged Nissan Mazda Bongo:

 

 

File photo.

 

It has a a few knocks and dings that need tidying up. Near enough is good enough, it doesn't need to be perfect. 

 

T' internet suggests "A2W cool white" but I cannot find that code inside doors, glove boxes or engine bay. There are some labels in Japanese; Google translate doesn't seem to indicate that any of these have a colour code though.

 

 

  #2883959 9-Mar-2022 19:22
This short video seems to suggest that the VIN plate is behind the driver's seatbelt, check on that for colour code:

 

 

 

https://youtu.be/kITv2NubjoM

  #2883960 9-Mar-2022 19:26
I didn't look there! Chalk one more up for Geekzone! Cheers.

