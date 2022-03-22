

It's almost impossible to say without understanding the design, materials used and quality of the builder.



Is it 1.5m above ground? Does it require engineering etc? Hard wood, softwood, composite?



As a rule of thumb don't use the per metre price for anything other than a ballpark indication. Get three or four quotes and the price is the price.



Also don't just go with the cheapest one, the quality and reliability of the builder is key



- What payment terms do they specify? 50% upfront 50% on completion?

- Do they have a good track record?

- Are they happy to provide references?

- If they had to fix something in the past, did they do it promptly?

- Do they show up on time and communicate effectively?



For what it's worth I recently got quoted $450pm for Kwila, and mine was going to be 3-4x the size of yours. Smaller jobs are always more per meter.