Hope this is the right forum, but anyway -
A quote for decking, approx 6x4 or 24m2 = $13200 or about 550/m2.
Any thoughts - a lot, that pretty normal nowadays, bargain at half the price...
It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze
rb99:
Hope this is the right forum, but anyway -
A quote for decking, approx 6x4 or 24m2 = $13200 or about 550/m2.
Any thoughts - a lot, that pretty normal nowadays, bargain at half the price...
get at least 2 more quotes and compare
It does seem to be a bad time to do things price and supplies wise, but then if these problems disappear soon will prices actually drop ?
Its a low deck, like 20? cm above ground level. Haven't even considered type of timber.
Shall enquire of other builders / deckers, but fairly small town = fairly limited choice.
The same guy just did a fair bit of wooden retaining, and it seems just fine to me. Mostly they were a bit cheaper quote wise and there examples on Facebook looked good. Timekeeping pretty erratic, but they seemed to be doing several places at once. Payment was pay for materials, then pay after work done, though the retaining was in three sections, so pay after each one.
There is a deck there already which this is replacing, but removing that is extra - so much an hour...
rb99
Apparently that price is for pine.
Forgot to mention it includes replacing a six foot fence next to the deck, not very long, maybe 4 meters, including a gate wider than existing just to be able to fit furniture and stuff though if need be.
rb99
20cm is pretty close to the ground.
Jase2985:
20cm is pretty close to the ground.
Didn't measure it, just a response to being asked if it was 1.5 metres. Maybe 30 or 40cm.
rb99
I've recently used the imported cheap WPC boards (back when they were $40/sq meter), Vulcan heat-treated (approx $77/sqm) and a pattern of 140mm and 80mm cheap pine boards - all looks good, I found the vulcan boards far easier to install than the others and also the most environmentally friendly - I didn't like all the plastic dust created by the WPC boards, and the cheap pine boards have arsenic treating, which I wasn't keen on due to toddlers occasionally liking to eat off it... but what-ever way you cut it, the actual decking boards themselves aren't more than ~15% of the cost of the deck so probably worth getting something that meets your needs!
Decks finished. Just pine.
Next question - any thoughts on what to stain it with ? Does it matter, are any better than others, make wise ?
A light oak type colour has been suggested, but am wondering about types / makes - use this one, don't use that one...
rb99
Also, stain vs oil ? Oil sounds better as it soaks in, but need to do it every year. Maybe Cabot's Decking Oil ?
rb99