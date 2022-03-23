As others have said export limit depends on your local network utility (not power company), and potentially how much paper work you want to fill out.

With regards to Batteries they're all technically DC, but it depends on the DC connection is directly connected to your inverter/solar system, or the battery has it's own built in inverter to switch between AC > DC > AC. If you are getting an on grid hybrid system (battery + Solar + Grid) your options generally are a Hybrid inverter which can link directly to a DC battery and Solar panels while converting them both to AC or a normal inverter which can't link directly to a DC battery.

Hybrid inverters tend to be more expensive and thus they're only really recommended if you plan to install a battery at the same time as the solar system, or your absolutely certain you will install it in the next year or so. Effectively the hybrid inverter has a DC side which receives DC power from the panels (anything from 80V - 1000V commonly) and converts it to the correct voltage (12/24/48/400V etc) that it can send it directly to a DC battery system (charge it) and retrieve DC power from the battery (discharge it). The DC power from either source or both sources can then be sent to the AC side of the inverter which will convert it to AC. If you look at something like a Fronius Symo 5kw hybrid inverter it can be connected up to 8kw of Solar panels plus a battery, but it can only ever convert 5kw of power directly to AC, so if the solar panels are generating 8kw it could convert 5kw of that to AC, and then push the rest into the battery assuming the battery isn't full. Once the battery is full the max power it can generate is 5kw, if the solar is only producing 1kw and the house is drawing 5kw then depending on the battery linked to it, it could pull up to 4kw out of the battery.

A normal inverter 5kw inverter (say a Fronius Primo 5kw inverter), can take up to 7.5kw of solar panels. It will then convert upto 5kw of the power generated by the solar panels directly to AC. If you want to add a battery to such a system you need to add an AC battery with a AC > DC inverter. The AC battery system would then be linked up so it can communicate with the inverter. Then when the Solar inverter pushes power out into the house wiring the AC battery will take that energy and feed it into it's AC > DC inverter, then use the DC power to charge it's batteries. Later if the battery detects a load and has power available it will then draw DC power from the batteries send it to it's DC > AC inverter and push it out into the house wiring. As the battery has it's own inverter it will tend to cost a bit more than a standard DC battery and you will have two inverters at your house.

There are advantages and disadvantages to both.

A Hybrid inverter with a DC battery will tend to be more efficient and you'll get more usable power for the same amount of solar panels. As each time you switch between AC and DC you lose 2-5% of the power. So with a hybrid inverter you will have one DC/AC step so if the efficiency of the inverter is 96% you'll get about that out of what ever solar you generate. However, with an AC battery you can have up to three conversion steps Solar to AC, AC > DC, DC > AC so 0.96^3 you can get as little as 88% of the solar power you generated as usable AC. Potentially important if your in an off-grid situation.

One advantage for an AC battery is that it has it's own inverter, and is independent of the main solar inverter. Thus if either the solar or battery inverter breaks down the other will still function. Also this means you can have a higher total load from the system, if both your battery and solar inverter can do 5kw then the house can draw up to 10kw without having to use grid power (often higher for short periods as battery inverters usually have surge capacity another kw or two for a short amount of time). While a 5kw hybrid inverter with DC battery will only ever be able to deliver 5kw.

An AC coupled battery can also happily charge from the grid, so if the weather is bad for a while and thus no solar generation, or you have free hours of power at night (or really low rates) you can charge the battery off the grid at free or cheap times and then use the battery at peak times.