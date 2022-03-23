I've been looking at getting a solar system to predominantly offset daytime loads, but may in future add batteries to extend some of the benefit into the evening/night too.
I've seen that there are two types of Solar battery installation designs, these being DC or AC coupled.
My limited understanding is:
NZ has some 5kw limit on how much power you can send to the grid at any time.
DC coupled requires a battery charge controller, and allows the full wattage of the inverter to be used to power the home or sell back to the grid. If you have more solar gen capacity than your inverter e.g 7kw of panels and 5kw inverter then you can draw the maximum 5kw through the inverter and charge batteries at 2kw from the excess from the panels.
AC coupled is connected to your mains and uses some comms to the inverter to work out when to charge or dump power into your house. The drawback being that your inverters capacity is used for both powering your house and charging your batteries, so adding batteries at a later stage could limit the amount of power you can draw in the rest of your home.
Question time...
The Tesla Powerwall 2 looks to be an AC coupled design, as are a handful of others. Sunvolt and others are DC coupled. What design do you guys with solar + battery setups have?
Harrison's Fronius inverter doesn't support DC coupled, so trying to understand if I'm limiting my future battery options to expensive AC options like the Powerwall.