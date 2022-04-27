Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHow to open a jammed door
invisibleman18

791 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295825 27-Apr-2022 09:04
Send private message quote this post

Last night I went to get something out of the spare bedroom and the door jammed. There was a click sound as I attempted to open it so I think the mechanism in the handle must have broken. The handle lever moves up and down but the latch is stuck so it won't open. Any tips on getting this door open? I have tried the "credit card" method as per YouTube demos but all I managed to do was destroy the two cards I tried. Have also tried to take the door handle off but can only get the lever part off. Any other suggestions without breaking the door before I have to admit defeat and pay a locksmith? Sadly I'm lacking in tools and DIY skills. Door was kept closed to keep cats out of the room. Thankfully they were not shut in there or it would be a bit more urgent to open.

 

Photo of the door handle attached.

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Dynamic
3326 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2907153 27-Apr-2022 09:07
Send private message quote this post

If you rent, ask your landlord to get a contractor out.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

invisibleman18

791 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2907155 27-Apr-2022 09:08
Send private message quote this post

Not renting so it's our problem not someone else's. Would have just called the landlord to sort it if we were.

duckDecoy
541 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2907160 27-Apr-2022 09:23
Send private message quote this post

invisibleman18:

 

Not renting so it's our problem not someone else's. Would have just called the landlord to sort it if we were.

 

 

If all else fails would it be cheaper to replace the glass in a window than get a locksmith out?  We had a basically identical situation, a bit of metal broke off internally and completely jammed the snub, and the locksmith wasn't able to do a thing about it other than tell us to find a way to forcibly remove the handle and/or door.   Going through the window gave us access to the door pins and we were able to remove the door that way

 
 
 
 


Bung
4401 posts

Uber Geek


  #2907162 27-Apr-2022 09:24
Send private message quote this post

When you say you can get lever part off is it turning the square part? We had a door where one handle came off and the square rod moved so it disengaged from the remaining handle.

Juicytree
131 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2907164 27-Apr-2022 09:29
Send private message quote this post

I suspect that even if you had access to the other side of the door, it would be of no help to you as it seems the fault may be inside the mechanism that is buried inside the door.  If you have the same mechanism throughout the house you could disassemble another door latch to fully understand how it works and what may have failed in the faulty one.  Armed with that knowledge you may then be able to detach the handle and poke the 'square' shaft out into the other room.  With a strong steel probe (a piece of Kiwi number eight wire 🙂) you may be able to manually actuate the mechanism.  Then call the locksmith 😒

invisibleman18

791 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2907165 27-Apr-2022 09:40
Send private message quote this post

duckDecoy:

 

If all else fails would it be cheaper to replace the glass in a window than get a locksmith out?  We had a basically identical situation, a bit of metal broke off internally and completely jammed the snub, and the locksmith wasn't able to do a thing about it other than tell us to find a way to forcibly remove the handle and/or door.   Going through the window gave us access to the door pins and we were able to remove the door that way

 

 

Hmm, could be an idea. Would have to get some quotes on call out fees etc to work that out. Although we have actually had a burglary via breaking a window in that room a few years ago so if there are supply issues or delays etc I wouldn't be keen on a long wait to have a window replaced. No immediate urgency to get into the room (what I was going to retrieve last night isn't really important) so hoping to find a non destructive way first. 

 

 

invisibleman18

791 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2907166 27-Apr-2022 09:43
Send private message quote this post

Juicytree:

 

I suspect that even if you had access to the other side of the door, it would be of no help to you as it seems the fault may be inside the mechanism that is buried inside the door.  If you have the same mechanism throughout the house you could disassemble another door latch to fully understand how it works and what may have failed in the faulty one.  Armed with that knowledge you may then be able to detach the handle and poke the 'square' shaft out into the other room.  With a strong steel probe (a piece of Kiwi number eight wire 🙂) you may be able to manually actuate the mechanism.  Then call the locksmith 😒

 

 

Good idea. We do have the same door handles throughout the house so worth a try. I'm not especially handy though so wouldn't like to take a working one apart then not be able to put it back together!

 

 

 
 
 
 


wellygary
6516 posts

Uber Geek


  #2907168 27-Apr-2022 09:50
Send private message quote this post

Removing the Handle is going to be your best bet...

 

Getting the handle off is good, 

 

Then try to remove the "ring" closest to the actual door, they usually rotate...

 

Once you have more access to the mechanism, you should be able to get a better idea about what is actually stopping the latch from retracting...

 

 

 

it sounds like you don't have time pressure on you, so treat it as  "door handle 101"

pih

pih
371 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2907169 27-Apr-2022 09:59
Send private message quote this post

duckDecoy:

If all else fails would it be cheaper to replace the glass in a window than get a locksmith out?  We had a basically identical situation, a bit of metal broke off internally and completely jammed the snub, and the locksmith wasn't able to do a thing about it other than tell us to find a way to forcibly remove the handle and/or door.   Going through the window gave us access to the door pins and we were able to remove the door that way



Along these lines but non-destructive: depending on what type of glazing you have you may be able to pull the rubbers out, remove the glazing bead (clip-in extrusion that holds the glass in to aluminium frames) and carefully remove a pane of glass intact (get a couple of large suction grip handles and some cut-resistant gloves from Bunnings for this). Just find videos online to match your glazing type.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Utilities Ultimate Review
Posted 26-Apr-2022 18:06

SOUNDBOKS Go Review
Posted 24-Apr-2022 17:29

EPOS Adapt 260 Review
Posted 4-Apr-2022 18:30

Samsung Introduces Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G
Posted 31-Mar-2022 18:00

Dyson Introduces Air-Purifying and Headphones All-in-One
Posted 31-Mar-2022 17:15

Technics EAH-A800 ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Mar-2022 17:10

New Zealand Smartphone Market Drops in 2021
Posted 30-Mar-2022 18:00

The Warehouse Group Joins TechCollect NZ
Posted 28-Mar-2022 19:01

Logitech G Introduces G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:57

Huawei Releases WATCH GT 3
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:49

Huawei Introduces WATCH GT Runner in New Zealand
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:37

EPOS EXPAND 40 Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:32

Jabra Elite 4 Active Review
Posted 23-Mar-2022 17:39

Chorus Prepares to Switch off First Copper Cabinets
Posted 14-Mar-2022 12:14

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Review
Posted 4-Mar-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 