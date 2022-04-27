invisibleman18:

Last night I went to get something out of the spare bedroom and the door jammed. There was a click sound as I attempted to open it so I think the mechanism in the handle must have broken. The handle lever moves up and down but the latch is stuck so it won't open. Any tips on getting this door open? I have tried the "credit card" method as per YouTube demos but all I managed to do was destroy the two cards I tried. Have also tried to take the door handle off but can only get the lever part off. Any other suggestions without breaking the door before I have to admit defeat and pay a locksmith? Sadly I'm lacking in tools and DIY skills. Door was kept closed to keep cats out of the room. Thankfully they were not shut in there or it would be a bit more urgent to open.

Photo of the door handle attached.