I'd be suspicious of anything that claims to glue PE.
Mike
Some styrene-butadiene resins will adhere to PE and PP, for example the almost-impossible-to-obtain Konishi Bond プラスチック, of which I'm down to my last 5-10ml or so. There are videos online of people using one of the many B-7000-branded adhesives to glue PP bottle caps together and from other videos where people are picking at it it certainly looks like styrene-butadiene rubber, just wondering if anyone knows for certain...