Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAnyone know what B7000 aka Chinese cellphone glue is?

neb

neb

6489 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295856 29-Apr-2022 20:26
Send private message quote this post

This stuff is advertised as glueing PE and PP with various online demos showing it doing that, but as with most Chinese mystery products there's no indication of what it is, various sources say epoxy resin (nope), cyanoacrylate (nope), gravity rubber (ummmm), and a few others. Given the description and various videos I'm guessing styrene butadiene?

Create new topic
MikeAqua
6843 posts

Uber Geek


  #2909270 2-May-2022 13:10
Send private message quote this post

I'd be suspicious of anything that claims to glue PE.  




Mike

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.

neb

neb

6489 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2909444 2-May-2022 17:37
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

I'd be suspicious of anything that claims to glue PE.  

 

 

Some styrene-butadiene resins will adhere to PE and PP, for example the almost-impossible-to-obtain Konishi Bond プラスチック, of which I'm down to my last 5-10ml or so. There are videos online of people using one of the many B-7000-branded adhesives to glue PP bottle caps together and from other videos where people are picking at it it certainly looks like styrene-butadiene rubber, just wondering if anyone knows for certain...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 