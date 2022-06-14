Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
33coupe

888 posts

Ultimate Geek


#296404 14-Jun-2022 20:00
Apologies if this is something that has been posted to death. I did search here and Google, and 60 tabs later I still couldn't find a definitive answer.

I'm in a new build house in Christchurch with double glazed aluminium windows.
Now we're in winter I've realised how terrible they are, so cold to touch, and I'm sure the reason why the house gets so cold.

(Unfortunately thermally broken or uPVC wasn't an option when building due to limited funds)

Would anyone know of a way of reducing the temperature impact they have? Any products or companies?
Ideally it would be something that stays on and looks ok, I wouldn't be keen to diy each year.

Or am I out of luck and just have to suck it up for a few months?
Thanks

timmmay
18438 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2926580 14-Jun-2022 20:19
Curtains or Roman blinds are probably the best option. My Roman blinds seal against the window frame so give excellent insulation. It's important with curtains that they seal at the top and / or bottom to prevent the chimney effect.

Don't do any of the temporary stick on things. I did that once with wooden windows, it worked but I had to repaint all the frames.

