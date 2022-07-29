Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Driving an LED panel off two 18V cordless drill batteries
tehgerbil

937 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#298945 29-Jul-2022 13:14
Good afternoon DIY'ers 

I've got multiple 18V B&D battery packs, and this LED MCPCB which I think was originally from a streetlamp assembly.

My intentions are to 3D print a body for LED panel, battery packs and a carrying mechanism perhaps with a tripod mount.

There's no practical purpose other than vanquishing the dark momentarily and I mean momentarily - This thing gets ~HOT~.



My question is do I need to worry about circuits for varying the voltage or will a basic mechanical pot be adequate?

Would love to hear from anyone who's utilised power tool battery packs for DIY projects for any gotchas I need to be aware of. 

Thanks for looking!

Scott3
2835 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2947829 29-Jul-2022 13:36
Process is as follows:

 

  • work out the voltage requirements and current draw of the panel (assume you will be curring out whatever AC conversion was in the streetlight, and feeding it direct with DC?)
  • Get hardware to do a voltage conversion from your battery voltage to the required voltage. If this is an increase, you must use a DC to DC, if it is a decrease, you could use an appropriately sized resistor. Strongly recommend going for a DC - DC as it is more efficient.
  • Buy (or 3d print) a battery holder. i.e. https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004017400893.html?
  • Work out if the power tool brand has under-voltage protection in the tool or battery. If it is in the tool (I think it will be as this is the case for Dewalt, another Stanley black and decker brand, you will need to provision this). For example: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003785049716.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.134c6169lvSWl3& (check that it holds its setting's when powered off)
  • Wire and package everything.

If you skip 4th step, be careful not to ever run your batteries flat, as it can damage them.

 

 

 

Example of a DC - DC. You will need to select an appropriate sized one.

 

https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/11064-dc-to-dc-step-up-step-down-converter-buck-boost-

 

 

tehgerbil

937 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2947834 29-Jul-2022 13:48
Legend! That's the advice I'm after cheers!

Scott3
2835 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2947840 29-Jul-2022 13:53
Could include a switch too (or just remove the battery to turn it off).

 

If you go the switch route, put it on the battery side of the electrical gear. (due to no load drain from the DC-DC etc.)



tehgerbil

937 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2947920 29-Jul-2022 14:37
Scott3:

 

Example of a DC - DC. You will need to select an appropriate sized one.

 

https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/11064-dc-to-dc-step-up-step-down-converter-buck-boost-

 



https://www.banggood.com/Geekcreit-DC-6-40V-To-1_2-36V-300W-20A-Constant-Current-Adjustable-Buck-Converter-Step-Down-Module-Board-p-1203369.html?cur_warehouse=HK&rmmds=search

Something like this seems to fit both bills, it does say low voltage shut off protection - That's done through controlling the current?

