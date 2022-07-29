Good afternoon DIY'ers
I've got multiple 18V B&D battery packs, and this LED MCPCB which I think was originally from a streetlamp assembly.
My intentions are to 3D print a body for LED panel, battery packs and a carrying mechanism perhaps with a tripod mount.
There's no practical purpose other than vanquishing the dark momentarily and I mean momentarily - This thing gets ~HOT~.
My question is do I need to worry about circuits for varying the voltage or will a basic mechanical pot be adequate?
Would love to hear from anyone who's utilised power tool battery packs for DIY projects for any gotchas I need to be aware of.
Thanks for looking!