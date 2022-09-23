What is your software of choice to create a 3D model of a house?
Wanting a level of detail to allow for renovation planning, property landscaping ideas, repair and maintenance tracking, furniture placement etc. I've dabbled with SketchUp in the past but that was before Google sold it off.
Can confirm the phone app called Magicplan is indeed magic as was able to produce a decent and surprisingly accurate floorplan of my house in about 10 minutes just by waving my phone about and a bit of manual editing after.....