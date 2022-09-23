Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#300630 23-Sep-2022 10:51
What is your software of choice to create a 3D model of a house?

 

 

 

Wanting a level of detail to allow for renovation planning, property landscaping ideas, repair and maintenance tracking, furniture placement etc. I've dabbled with SketchUp in the past but that was before Google sold it off. 

 

 

 

Can confirm the phone app called Magicplan is indeed magic as was able to produce a decent and surprisingly accurate floorplan of my house in about 10 minutes just by waving my phone about and a bit of manual editing after.....

I've only used SketchUp before for a couple of small wood working projects. I found it reasonably easy to learn and intuitive to use.

Trimble still offer SketchUp free to use online. It works pretty much just like the stand-alone app (I still use an old version of the free app, and also the online version on a different computer). https://www.sketchup.com/plans-and-pricing/sketchup-free




+1 vote Sketchup. I still use the last open source (2017) version despite the nagging to upgrade to a paid version. This is a concept sketch for some renovations at our place I put together:

 

 

I'm not going to be winning any drafting awards, but I was quite pleased with myself. And definitely, CAD skills are useful for all sorts of other maker and DIY projects.

