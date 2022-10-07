Getting into a newbuild shortly, and it's got a classic recessed network in the garage which will house a patch panel for 20 runs of ethernet.

It's not going to fit anything that I want to run; going to have at least a NVR, NAS among other equipment which just won't fit. I'm thinking of sitting a freestanding cabinet next to the wall and patching out from the recessed cabinet into the back of the freestanding cabinet.

Sounds/seems messy. I'd be keen to hear what others have done in a similar situation or any recommendations on a good cabinet to make this better.

TIA!