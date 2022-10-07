Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHome network cabinet - new build
aspett

114 posts

Master Geek


#300832 7-Oct-2022 17:01
Send private message quote this post

Getting into a newbuild shortly, and it's got a classic recessed network in the garage which will house a patch panel for 20 runs of ethernet.

 

It's not going to fit anything that I want to run; going to have at least a NVR, NAS among other equipment which just won't fit. I'm thinking of sitting a freestanding cabinet next to the wall and patching out from the recessed cabinet into the back of the freestanding cabinet.

 

Sounds/seems messy. I'd be keen to hear what others have done in a similar situation or any recommendations on a good cabinet to make this better.

 

TIA!

Create new topic
reven
3531 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2978800 7-Oct-2022 17:07
Send private message quote this post

I had a 15u ish wall mounted in my old house.   this worked well.   picked it up on trademe, but the typical looking one with glass door, and side panels.   

 

New house I had a full sized cabinet in the garage at first, but then go into woodworking so had to move computers out.   

 

Now I have a 27U open rack in my office.   For me a 25/27U is a good size.  

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
aspett

114 posts

Master Geek


  #2978804 7-Oct-2022 17:17
Send private message quote this post

reven:

 

I had a 15u ish wall mounted in my old house.   this worked well.   picked it up on trademe, but the typical looking one with glass door, and side panels.   

 

New house I had a full sized cabinet in the garage at first, but then go into woodworking so had to move computers out.   

 

Now I have a 27U open rack in my office.   For me a 25/27U is a good size.  

 

 

 

 

How'd you go about cabling into the main cabinet? Sorry, I've not had the opportunity to have a proper cabinet setup before.

 

 

 

Crude imagining of floorstanding cabinet (minus the door on recessed cabinet):

 

Jase2985
11734 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978806 7-Oct-2022 17:28
Send private message quote this post

Here is what i have done, tall cupboard in the back corner has 9u of rack in it, and the rest is shelving. in there i have a 24 port patch panel, with 2x Cat6A cables running to the Network enclosure which you can see to the right of the cupboard, its the lower one. currently has a 2U NAS and a 1U patch panel mounted and will be getting either 1 or 2 network switches in the future. All that is powered by a small 620VA tower UPS on a separate shelf.

 

Then in the network enclosure it has the router and ONT and the UPS for those.

 

This was all roughly planed for before we started building the garage.

 

 

 

If you could manage to get a couple of network cables elsewhere in the garage it might make your life a little easier for placement of a rack/cupboard.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 