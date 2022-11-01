Hi all,

I have a Philips security light that is about as old as I am, the plastic is brittle, and it no longer works at all as I think water has gotten into the sensor.

Currently it switches itself on and two other lights on that are on the same switch when motion is detected. I had a look at bunnings and checked the installation guides for the ones they had that i could open at least, and all of them seemed to have no way to tap into the switch wiring.

I'm no electrician and I don't plan to install it myself, however I do need to purchase one before this Friday. Does anyone know how something like this works and what i should buy to achieve it?

current light is a Philips one and looks something like this one: https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/philips-twin-sensor-spot-light/p/398005

Thoughts?

Thanks! :)