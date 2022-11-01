Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYsecurity light that also switches the rest of the lights on/off at the same time
hamish225

1370 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#302143 1-Nov-2022 12:15
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

I have a Philips security light that is about as old as I am, the plastic is brittle, and it no longer works at all as I think water has gotten into the sensor.

 

Currently it switches itself on and two other lights on that are on the same switch when motion is detected. I had a look at bunnings and checked the installation guides for the ones they had that i could open at least, and all of them seemed to have no way to tap into the switch wiring.

 

I'm no electrician and I don't plan to install it myself, however I do need to purchase one before this Friday. Does anyone know how something like this works and what i should buy to achieve it?

 

current light is a Philips one and looks something like this one: https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/philips-twin-sensor-spot-light/p/398005

 

Thoughts? 

 

Thanks! :)




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

Create new topic
wellygary
6852 posts

Uber Geek


  #2990546 1-Nov-2022 12:26
Send private message quote this post

The Sparky that did the original install might have just taken the switched output from the sensor and fed it on to the other 2 lights,

 

Those Sensor light are fairly basic electrical wise, so I wouldn't expect there was anything special about the one that was originally installed, 

 

 

 

Tell the sparky you are going to get to swap them over what the current set up is, and they should be able to replicate it with the new sensor light. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
hamish225

1370 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2990547 1-Nov-2022 12:27
Send private message quote this post

Awesome, sounds like a plan. Thanks!




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 