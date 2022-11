Need to replace some outdoor stairs, but can't seem to find what thickness the timber should be these days. I know its 900mm wide and treated pine but thats it :) I can measure existing stairs, but the way this place was built, I highly doubt they were correct thickness (bloody home handymen who think theyre gods gift to housing), so would like to do it right.

Anyone point me in the right direction ? :D Wife did ask at Mitre10 but they were useless.