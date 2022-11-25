I need to replace my old (1980s) Aluminium glass door due to its end of life and bottom door jamb got rotten due to water leak. It's the back door. I got quotes from two companies with the same style and single glazing, prices are 3.5K and 3.9K, supply and install. It's a bit steep. Is this a reasonable price? I'm wondering if I can replace it with a fiberglass exterior door (Parkwood, sold at Bunnings) and get a builder to install lowering the total expense. I understand that I need to paint it every two years but maybe 3-4 years since this is facing south and not getting direct sunshine at all. Does anyone replace their Alum door with fibreglass door and what is your experience plus expenses?