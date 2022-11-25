Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
External back door replacement needed
chez

Master Geek


#302470 25-Nov-2022 22:50
I need to replace my old (1980s) Aluminium glass door due to its end of life and bottom door  jamb got rotten due to water leak. It's the back door. I got quotes from two companies with the same style and single glazing, prices are 3.5K and 3.9K, supply and install. It's a bit steep. Is this a reasonable price?  I'm wondering if I can replace it with a fiberglass exterior door (Parkwood, sold at Bunnings) and get a builder to install lowering the total expense.  I understand that I need to paint it every two years but maybe 3-4 years since this is facing south and not getting direct sunshine at all. Does anyone replace their Alum door with fibreglass door and what is your experience plus expenses? 

eracode
Uber Geek


  #3001552 25-Nov-2022 23:10
Don’t understand why you need to replace the door when it’s only the sill that has rotted. Can you not retain the door and just replace the sill?

 

A photo would probably help here.




Currently residing in Palm Springs, S California.

