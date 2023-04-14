(it's called a driveway but it's really a wide footpath, it only has foot traffic). This is why it looks like this:
There's nothing Watercare can/will do to fix this, they've widened the throat in the street drains but the problem is that the water comes off the street with such force that a lot of it never gets near the drain but just shoots straight down the driveway.
There is a channel drain at the top but either the majority of the flow shoots over the top or the 100mm pipe just isn't capable of carrying enough away to make a difference:
The proposed solution is to bury the largest possible pipe down the driveway, so something like 200-250mm Euroflo culvert pipe, the problem is catching it at the top to get it into the pipe. The high-level solution is a large farm-grade channel drain with two 150mm outflows teed into the Euroflo pipe, but the problem is persuading the water to go down into the channel drain rather than over the top of it.
So it'd need riprap or something functionality equivalent to slow down/break up the flow and let it drop into the two drains, problem is we still need to get down to the house. One idea is to have, behind the old original channel drain, maybe half a metre of riprap in concrete, which also provides a surround for the water meter box, followed by the new, larger drain, and a galvanised grille over the centre to allow water down onto the riprap and drain but still allow foot traffic over the top:
In addition it'd be good to add divots or low lumps to the concrete in front of the first drain to start breaking it up there, however I'm not sure that that would involve, screwing on a pile of catseyes will do the job but look pretty messy, I'm not sure what other options there are.
Any ideas? This has infinite bikesheddability so concrete pointers would be useful.