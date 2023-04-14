Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Some background info here, this is what the driveway at the Casa looks like when there's a lot of rain:

 

 

 

 

(it's called a driveway but it's really a wide footpath, it only has foot traffic). This is why it looks like this:

 

 

 

 

There's nothing Watercare can/will do to fix this, they've widened the throat in the street drains but the problem is that the water comes off the street with such force that a lot of it never gets near the drain but just shoots straight down the driveway.

 

 

There is a channel drain at the top but either the majority of the flow shoots over the top or the 100mm pipe just isn't capable of carrying enough away to make a difference:

 

 

 

 

The proposed solution is to bury the largest possible pipe down the driveway, so something like 200-250mm Euroflo culvert pipe, the problem is catching it at the top to get it into the pipe. The high-level solution is a large farm-grade channel drain with two 150mm outflows teed into the Euroflo pipe, but the problem is persuading the water to go down into the channel drain rather than over the top of it.

 

 

So it'd need riprap or something functionality equivalent to slow down/break up the flow and let it drop into the two drains, problem is we still need to get down to the house. One idea is to have, behind the old original channel drain, maybe half a metre of riprap in concrete, which also provides a surround for the water meter box, followed by the new, larger drain, and a galvanised grille over the centre to allow water down onto the riprap and drain but still allow foot traffic over the top:

 

 

 

 

In addition it'd be good to add divots or low lumps to the concrete in front of the first drain to start breaking it up there, however I'm not sure that that would involve, screwing on a pile of catseyes will do the job but look pretty messy, I'm not sure what other options there are.

 

 

Any ideas? This has infinite bikesheddability so concrete pointers would be useful.

Create new topic
for a temp fix i would put sand bags just behind the drain. as its foot traffic people can step over it. thats just to provide a wall so it can go into the drain. i would curve it a bit so it doesn't go down your neighbours drive. simply to give you time over winter to do something more permanent. 

 

an odd ball option, depending on how much water goes down there and its speed, is to install angled blocks. much like what you see on dam spillways, its to break up the high speed flows. this doesn't change the direction, just turn a fair bit of it into rain/spray. that will help dissipate some of the energy and slow it down.

This is supposed to be a permanent solution, running 30m of 250mm pipe isn't a quick fix :-). The current temporary solution is (barely) visible in the first photo (it was rebuilt after that to make it even more solid), massive brick water diversion barriers back by several m3 of hardfill.

keep in mind its hard to tell size and slope from photos.

 

for permanent, your idea is ok. hard to tell what room you have to work with. i don't know what work you can do road side of existing drain.

 

you need to slow that water down as much as possible otherwise no matter what drain you install it will hit it and spill over it like its doing now. having the centre bit a bit shallow may help to hold a bit of water to help give it something to crash into. try to get that water to be turbulent so it slows down.

 

for pipes i would not use any smooth pipe. a lot of that Euroflo is smooth inside. great for flow but not great in this application. you want water to go a bit slower and be turbulent. that turbulence helps keep the pipe clean. 



There you go
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11969143/Sheeps-wool-used-make-footpaths-laid-boggy-countryside-help-walkers-cross-wet-land.html

