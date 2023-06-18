Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Brown marks on ceiling around DVS/HRV ducts
nzben

12 posts

Geek


#305981 18-Jun-2023 15:37
Had a look at a property today, it was generally in need of some TLC but one thing that I noticed that I'm unsure of the cause is that there were brown patches around the DVS vents. My initial thought would be that it was from staining from smoke, but there is no fireplace and no evidence that the current tenants smoke.

 

My understanding of these systems are that they are pushing air into the house from the ceiling cavity, therefore the marks would be caused by particles in the air coming in - which is meant to be filtered.

 

 

 

Is it possible that this would be caused by a bad / clogged filter? Any idea what would cause this. The area of the stain / mark is probably about 10-20cm around the ducts, and it seemed to be around every duct in the house.

 

Thanks

 

Ben

Linux
9852 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3091493 18-Jun-2023 15:46
Just dust grab a cloth and it comes right off

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
12212 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3091497 18-Jun-2023 15:53
the air gets statically charged in the fan and vents and the dust end up sticking to the roof round the vents, quick dust or wipe with a damp cloth gets if off pretty easily.

 

you will find its very fine dust that is smaller than the size the filter filters to.

timmmay
19292 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3091506 18-Jun-2023 16:20
The brown is from mouse farts.



tweake
668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3091518 18-Jun-2023 16:52
the other thing it might be, i've only only read of it not seen it, is that if the vent is not well sealed against the ceiling the air flowing over the edge of the vent causes air to be sucked through that gap. i would make sure the vents are not loose, otherwise a bit of sealant or foam gasket may be required.

 

personally i have not had that issue on mine and i'm not exactly clean. 

scuwp
3715 posts

Uber Geek


  #3091612 18-Jun-2023 17:00
Happens on ours from time to time.  A quick zap with the end of the vacuum with the brush nozzle deals with it easy enough.  




Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity - Robert J Hanlon

