We're about to repaint around our windows as the flashings are showing rust through their current paint.

When they were last repainted about 4 years ago, the painter scraped the flashings down and applied red primer then painted with same paint as the wooden window structures.

I was hoping someone might have suggestions for alternative (DIY) treatments that might last longer than 4 years. The internet offers lots of suggestions but no personal experience :)

