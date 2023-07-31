Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
duckDecoy

#306521 31-Jul-2023 18:23
When the weather is bad we dry our clothes inside on foldable clothes drying racks and a dehumidifier.

 

We had a good run with a set for years but replaced them with ones like these from the warehouse (but bigger) and they are total garbage.  The constantly fall apart, the wires bend, the plastic is breaking off etc etc.   Rubbish.

 

Can anyone recommend a good set of large clothes drying racks.  Must be foldable so we can store them away when not in use.    Don't really want ones that warm up as we don't set them up near a plug.    Requirements are basically ones that wont collapse or fall apart, and on the larger size.   I can see a bunch when google but i'd like to find out which ones turned out great based on experience.

Reanalyse
  #3110184 31-Jul-2023 18:34
I would recommend a heated unit, most suppliers seem out of stock (for obvious reasons with our winter) but you could ask when available, 

 

Ours is a Home Essentials heated clothes airer, bought from Spotlight. But can not see them on their site (other than AU) at the moment

 

Or Save Barn has some on Trade Me 

 
 
 
 

k1w1k1d
  #3110201 31-Jul-2023 18:59
Can recommend these from M10.

 

LTW Airer Stainless Steel A Frame - Airers | Mitre 10™

darthkram
  #3110202 31-Jul-2023 19:00
I have this, probably the next step up from those white wire ones: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ltw-stainless-steel-28-rail-a-frame-airer_p0227627

 

I think KMart have one in a similar style too. I love it compared to those white ones. It's lasted longer, has more space, no sharp edges to catch myself on, etc. Can definitely recommend although those heated ones posted above seem pretty nice, never knew you could get heated ones!



Dynamic
  #3110219 31-Jul-2023 20:18
We use and are very happy with a white powder coated version of the stainless ones mentioned above sourced from Kmart. I’ve bent one when moving it around when it was laden with wet towels, but that’s a me problem not a product problem.

https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/cross-winged-clothes-airer-42852773/




Wakrak
  #3110222 31-Jul-2023 20:37
Briscoes has surprisingly stopped selling the one I was going to recommend (which I currently own). 

 

Devon Cottage Solida Clothes Airer is what it was called. Over 100 reviews, 4.9 stars.

 

 

Only falls over when outside in strong winds. Adjustable and doesn't buckle.

 

 

