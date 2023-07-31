When the weather is bad we dry our clothes inside on foldable clothes drying racks and a dehumidifier.

We had a good run with a set for years but replaced them with ones like these from the warehouse (but bigger) and they are total garbage. The constantly fall apart, the wires bend, the plastic is breaking off etc etc. Rubbish.

Can anyone recommend a good set of large clothes drying racks. Must be foldable so we can store them away when not in use. Don't really want ones that warm up as we don't set them up near a plug. Requirements are basically ones that wont collapse or fall apart, and on the larger size. I can see a bunch when google but i'd like to find out which ones turned out great based on experience.