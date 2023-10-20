As per another thread I got a timer installed for my HWC. The timer failed after 1 year.

The electrician no longer appears to be in business.

Schnieder will replace the timer at no cost, and will recommend an electrician, but not pay for it. Thier statement is the electrician should do it under service warranty and while unfortunate they are not available it's not their responsibility.

I guess I get it but I'm a little bitter that I'll need to pay another $100 - $150 to replace the unit.

Looking at the CGA there is the option of consequential loss, but that doesn't seem to quite fit. (​​Faulty and unsafe products | Consumer Protection) See under can't go back to the retailer section.

What is fair and/or CGA'able here?