Old line trimmer died.... so went out yesterday and picked up a "Cheetah" branded one (petrol) from Bunnings - budget but been told theyre good for the $$.

Followed all the instructions.... and dead. Will not kick over AT all. Not even attempt to start.

Read manual multiple times, and still no go.

So returned it today - was entertaining - anyway, in the end, the lawncare manager tried starting it himself, and gave up saying its not even trying to start.

So they give me another one.

Get home, and same thing. Even went out and bought fresh fuel etc for it. Now I've got to make the trip back again to get a refund or swap for a different brand.

Funny thing is, the guy said they'd sold oodles of them, and this was the first one thats ever come back - and now I'll have a second for them..