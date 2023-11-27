Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Line trimmer DOA x2 ???

xpd

xpd

Uber Geek
Retired Mod
#310867 27-Nov-2023 19:14
Old line trimmer died.... so went out yesterday and picked up a "Cheetah" branded one (petrol) from Bunnings - budget but been told theyre good for the $$. 

 

Followed all the instructions.... and dead. Will not kick over AT all. Not even attempt to start.

 

Read manual multiple times, and still no go. 

 

So returned it today - was entertaining - anyway, in the end, the lawncare manager tried starting it himself, and gave up saying its not even trying to start.

 

So they give me another one.

 

Get home, and same thing. Even went out and bought fresh fuel etc for it. Now I've got to make the trip back again to get a refund or swap for a different brand. 

 

Funny thing is, the guy said they'd sold oodles of them, and this was the first one thats ever come back - and now I'll have a second for them..

 

 

 

 




timmmay
Uber Geek
  #3164637 27-Nov-2023 19:22
That's my kind of luck. Yep try a different brand.



Stu
Hammered
Uber Geek
  #3164639 27-Nov-2023 19:25
Is it the 2 stroke trimmer?




Ruphus
Ultimate Geek
  #3164674 27-Nov-2023 20:10
A quick read of a review on the bunnings site says the starting procedure is a little confusing. It might be getting flooded so you might need to remove the spark plug and pull the starter a couple of times to clear the excess fuel, then leave it for a couple of minutes.



Linux
Uber Geek
  #3164676 27-Nov-2023 20:15
time to buy a Stihl

xpd

xpd

Uber Geek
  #3164683 27-Nov-2023 20:35
Stu: Is it the 2 stroke trimmer?

 

Yup thats the one




Uber Geek
  #3164684 27-Nov-2023 20:47
I believe they're made by Victa. Won't be flash, but shouldn't be that bad!




Batman
Mad Scientist
Uber Geek
  #3164698 27-Nov-2023 21:55
i had one of these things. the specific steps to start the thing, it's easier to start a jet plane. it will start, you're just not doing it right.

 

chucked it in the bin and bought a battery one. problem solved.

 
 
 
 

mentalinc
Uber Geek
  #3164699 27-Nov-2023 22:00
https://www.stihlshop.co.nz/fs-38-linetrimmer.html = $235 on sale currently.

 

@xpd - buy online tonight, pickup from your local store around 11am at a guess when they call you to say it's ready.




Bung
Uber Geek
  #3164700 27-Nov-2023 22:12
If my Echo is ever hard to start I move the kill switch to ON. 

cshwone
Uber Geek
  #3164752 27-Nov-2023 22:38
Just go Ego :)

MikeAqua
Uber Geek
  #3164955 28-Nov-2023 10:12
cshwone:

 

Just go Ego :)

 

 

Another satisfied ego customer here.  Their weed whacker is powerful and does a lot of work on a charge.

 

The mower is phenomenal.  I've been diligently using the catcher.  The other day I was briskly mowing the lawn which had gotten long and was damp.  Ms Aqua came out and asked when I started mulching the lawn.  I looked down and realised I wasn't using the catcher or the mulch-plug.  But ... there were no visible clippings.  The mower was effortlessly mulching long, damp grass.

 

FF a couple of week and I trimmed the (extensive) gris hedge.  Normally I would bag up all the trimmed branches and take them to green-waste.  So I tried the mower, again sans catcher.  It mulched all the leaves and little branches no problem.  Much quicker than picking them up and no green-waste costs.  




networkn
Networkn
Uber Geek
  #3164961 28-Nov-2023 10:25
I am going to bet money you haven't been given two identical mowers with the exact same fault. I believe it must be a start up procedure.  For it not to even TRY and start up, I'm guessing, there is a kill switch that hasn't been set correctly. 

 

I wouldn't put too much stock in the 'lawn manager' as those guys are barely trained :) 

networkn
Networkn
Uber Geek
  #3164962 28-Nov-2023 10:27
Review: 

 

Instructions are inherently flawed so took way longer to get it stated than I wanted. Page 13 of instructions outlines the starting sequence ie “Press throttle release (1), then press throttle lever (2), then press throttle lock (3), then let go of throttle release (1) and throttle (2)”. BUT page 1 of instructions ie QUICK START guide denotes “ press and hold throttle release (1), press and hold throttle lever (2), press the throttle lock (3), now let go of throttle release (1) and throttle lever (3)” CONFUSING MUCH?! For the record go with the page 1 sequence and save yourself some flooding and hours wasted. Muppets…

 

 

Bung
Uber Geek
  #3164966 28-Nov-2023 10:42
For the Echo throttle lock is only required if you've already flooded it. Normal start is full choke until it coughs then 1/2 choke until it runs. I stick my little finger in plug lead and pull slowly to see if there's a spark. Try at own risk.

johno1234
Uber Geek
  #3164967 28-Nov-2023 10:48
Two reasons to get the Ego:

 

1) Battery electric. No starting issues. No petrol, oil, spark plugs or filters. Quiet. No fumes.

 

2) The self loading bump feeder head. On most trimmers, stopping to load more line is a pain. Ego's powerload is so quick and easy with no need to pop the spool off the head with attendant spring flying off into the weeds. Just poke through a few meters of line and press the button to wind it in. And unlike others I have had, the bump line feeder always works.

 

Tip: don't use line that is too thick. IIRC the spec is 2.5mm and it would not wind in 3mm. Or something like that.

 

 

