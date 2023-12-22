Got a bit on an issue with a cat (let's call it Lenny) in the neighbourhood. Lenny often enters our garden in the middle of the night.

Our own cat Binky (indoor cat) starts hissing and before you know it, you have a bit of a concert going on between the two.

Not a lot of fun, especially not at 3am in the morning.

We've tried to move Binky into another room, but 'Lenny' can also find a spot to get in contact with Binky from there, so still...concert in the middle of the night.

I often find myself spending 4-5 hours a day driving, due to my job (I cover an area which includes Auckland, Waikato and BOP) and needless to say that driving large distances with 3-5 hours of sleep isn't ideal.

I've tried to speak to Lenny's owners, but they don't really seem to care too much about this.

So, I'm trying to look for solutions to keep Lenny out of my garden.

Someone tells me to throw water at it. But it's not easy to open the door and run out and throw water at Lenny - as Lenny is a cat and cats run fast (I basically have less than 2 secs before Lenny's gone).

Then I've seen the ultrasonic cat deterrents, but read mixed reviews.

Has anyone tried them? And lets say it goes on in the middle of the night - would this scare Binky as well (although Binky is inside?).

Any tips/advice are much appreciated.

😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴