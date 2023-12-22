Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYUltrasonic cat deterrent - anyone tried?
danepak

1034 posts

Uber Geek


#311196 22-Dec-2023 11:25
Send private message quote this post

Got a bit on an issue with a cat (let's call it Lenny) in the neighbourhood. Lenny often enters our garden in the middle of the night.

 

Our own cat Binky (indoor cat) starts hissing and before you know it, you have a bit of a concert going on between the two.

 

Not a lot of fun, especially not at 3am in the morning.

 

We've tried to move Binky into another room, but 'Lenny' can also find a spot to get in contact with Binky from there, so still...concert in the middle of the night.

 

I often find myself spending 4-5 hours a day driving, due to my job (I cover an area which includes Auckland, Waikato and BOP) and needless to say that driving large distances with 3-5 hours of sleep isn't ideal.

 

I've tried to speak to Lenny's owners, but they don't really seem to care too much about this.

 

 

 

So, I'm trying to look for solutions to keep Lenny out of my garden.

 

Someone tells me to throw water at it. But it's not easy to open the door and run out and throw water at Lenny - as Lenny is a cat and cats run fast (I basically have less than 2 secs before Lenny's gone).

 

Then I've seen the ultrasonic cat deterrents, but read mixed reviews.

 

Has anyone tried them? And lets say it goes on in the middle of the night - would this scare Binky as well (although Binky is inside?).

 

 

 

Any tips/advice are much appreciated.

 

 

 

😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴

Create new topic
heavenlywild
4572 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3174492 22-Dec-2023 11:30
Send private message quote this post

Those sensors don't work well based on my personal experience.

 

I don't have an alternative solution for you though.

 
 
 
 

Lenovo computer and accessories deals (affiliate link).
danepak

1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #3174496 22-Dec-2023 11:36
Send private message quote this post

heavenlywild:

 

Those sensors don't work well based on my personal experience.

 

I don't have an alternative solution for you though.

 

 

All good.

 

One solution could be to tell Lenny's owners that next time Lenny wakes us up, I'll walk over and ring their doorbell to wake them up too.

eluSiveNZ
166 posts

Master Geek


  #3174500 22-Dec-2023 11:44
Send private message quote this post

Used to have a neighbours cat that decided to use the garden under our lounge window as a toilet.
I ended up getting a Scarecrow motion activated sprinkler, cat quickly moved on.

 

If its possible to position it where "Lenny" enters your property, this might deter. 

 

 



cddt
685 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3174518 22-Dec-2023 12:11
Send private message quote this post

We have an ultrasonic cat deterrent. 

 

 

 

There has been a noticeable decrease in the amount of cat shit on the grass in the area it covers. However the offending cat has moved its toilet spot from the back lawn to the front lawn. 

 

 

 

It's also a somewhat unpleasant noise. 

 

 

 

I am investigating a live trap as the next escalation - catch, hose down the offender, release. 

danepak

1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #3174520 22-Dec-2023 12:13
Send private message quote this post

eluSiveNZ:

 

Used to have a neighbours cat that decided to use the garden under our lounge window as a toilet.
I ended up getting a Scarecrow motion activated sprinkler, cat quickly moved on.

 

If its possible to position it where "Lenny" enters your property, this might deter. 

 

 

 

 

That's not a bad idea. I will look into the motion activated sprinkler.

 

You wouldn't happen to know if it's timer activated?

 

And yes, I've got a good idea of where Lenny enters the property.

danepak

1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #3174521 22-Dec-2023 12:14
Send private message quote this post

cddt:

 

We have an ultrasonic cat deterrent. 

 

 

 

There has been a noticeable decrease in the amount of cat shit on the grass in the area it covers. However the offending cat has moved its toilet spot from the back lawn to the front lawn. 

 

 

 

It's also a somewhat unpleasant noise. 

 

 

 

I am investigating a live trap as the next escalation - catch, hose down the offender, release. 

 

 

Live trap - now there's an idea.

 

Feel free to share any info with me around this.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







MyHeritage






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 