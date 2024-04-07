Tomresearch:

Hi,

We are laying down laminate flooring, and according to the instruction manual, we are meant to leave about 12mm expansion gap all around. We have removed the skirting boards (which are 12mm wide). We also will use edge trims between laminate and carpets, and between laminate and sliding door frames which are metal, so we cant undercut.

Now, since laminate will shrink and expand with the weather/humidity, how do I know what state the laminate is currently in? i.e. is it fully expanded or fully shrunk or somewhere in between?

If I don't tuck the laminate deep enough under the skirting or edge trims, when it shrinks, I might suddenly have gaps around the edges.

If I lay it too deep, when it expands, the laminate may rise in places.

Hope you can see my dilemma - and can recommend a solution please?

Thank you

TR