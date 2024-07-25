My brother is a retired electrician and I forwarded this topic to him. Here is what he had to say. NOTE: He did his apprenticeship in Wellington in the sixties, then went to sea for 20 odd years, returning home to work down in Taupo for the big power generating companies down there. He hated domestic work, crawling around under houses and in roof spaces.

I have connected up several generators as emergency power supply over the years but there must be NO possibility of the generator feeding back into the grid and so the change over systems must be fool proof so this does not happen when the grid power comes back on.

There has been incidences of where people have plugged in a generator to a power point to back feed to the house switchboard which have dire consequences when the mains power comes back on. The only way this could work, you have to have a mighty big generator so that the generator can force feed, synchronize (sine wave), be in phase (for three phase ). For single phase no cross over of phase and neutral, correct voltage and frequency and proper earthing so you don't get circulating currents.

Also make sure the generator supplies a pure sine wave and has a good governor speed control otherwise you will have dirty power which is no good for electronics.

A ship I was on many years ago we supplied power to Auckland C.B.D when the city lost most of its power due to an under ground cable fault. We supplied 20 mega watts and it worked well but we had to run the Gas Turbine to generate the power, bloody expensive. I often wonder who paid for this as to run the turbine for 24 hours was near to $100,000 in fuel.