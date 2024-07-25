Anyone know whats involved in NZ to get an external plug on your house to hookup an emergency generator during power outages? Seems all the videos about it are US based and show a power switchover type unit with a metal plate to stop you switching the mains back on when using the external generator, just wondering if anyone has ever got a NZ type version of this done for their house? Just wondering what sort of parts an electrician would be charging for on the outside box (1960's house, already moved the main fuses inside but the old external fuse box with the main on/off switch is outside the house)
Got a generator ive used a couple of times during power outages using the extension cords to get to required things, but would be nice to have a single hookup point to keep the lights running etc (and just switvhing off the extra unneeded high power usage devices from the fuse box during the outage to not overload the generator)