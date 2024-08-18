Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHybrid inverter for solar
chimera

506 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315808 18-Aug-2024 09:16
Send private message

I’ve been planning solar for a while now looking at various options, and based on my usage and plan on how solar will be utilized, am going to go hybrid with 7.5kw panels and initially 15kwh of lithium batteries, extending to 30kWh next year.

I find solar here fairly limited vs overseas, most suppliers seem to push 5kw hybrid systems - likely because of the 5kw max allowed to be exported back to the grid. I’m struggling to find a suitable hybrid inverter that has the specs I need and is also on the “vector approved inverter” list. https://www.vector.co.nz/kentico_content/assets/df69cb49-50fd-4608-9b83-ba801697de83/VectorApprovedInvertersMar2024v3.pdf I know I can apply separately for a different inverter but would prefer to avoid the hassle and get a model that’s already pre approved. Take too long to search and read data sheets on every single one.

The issue I have is most of the approved (single phase) hybrid inverters have pretty poor charge/discharge currents. Many around 25A which is pitiful, would take far too long for solar to fully recharge 15kwh of batteries if depleted to say 80% DoD (and esp. in winter where every watt from pv is important). I’m trying to find one that does 150A or so (allowing for a max 7000W draw from 48V batteries albeit for a short time) There are some goodwe ones that do this (Uniq range) but they aren’t on the list. The inverter has to be one of the following brands: growatt, goodwe, sofar, sma, kstar (or Victron but avoiding coz $$) Or a brand compatible with pylontech battery for the CANbus comms.The former are the brands that the battery I’m getting supports.

I’m after feedback from anyone who has done a system of similar size, and what hybrid inverter you found to work with > 5kw panels and a sizeable battery system that has a decent charge/discharge current.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
billgates
4705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3273238 18-Aug-2024 14:47
Send private message

As long as the model that interests you is in the Clean energy councils approved inverter list then all lines providers in NZ should be OK with approving it. From a budget and quality point of view, the below Deye hybrid inverter fits your requirement.

https://www.micromall.co.nz/deye-8kw-single-phase-2-mppt-hybrid-inverter-sun-8k-sg05lp1-au




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
chimera

506 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3273270 18-Aug-2024 17:11
Send private message

Ahh that looks like it fits nicely thanks for the reply!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright