aussiedean:

Hi all,

Asking on behalf of my parents place in West Auckland. As you can see from the photos the Relief valve if it is that on the roof has been leaking for a bit. Mainly seems to be though when

you turn on the hot and cold water taps together it shoots out a stream of water probably 3 mrts across the roof.

Obviously something is wrong here like the valve will need replacing. But could someone explain what that might be, its not just a drip when the pressure gets too much it fires out quite a bit of water

when say you want to fill a basin and both taps are turned on at once.

Any recommendations for a good plumber in West Auckland area that would be a reasonable price for pensioners?