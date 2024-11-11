We just bought our first home from fletchers, and of course it's a 2-storey townhouse with only a single heat pump downstairs (frustrates me that this is normal, would cost them hardly anything to have full ducting during the build process).

I've had 2 different specialists come to the house with a quote. The first pushed Panasonic super heavily (the second lightly), with the typical marketing lingo etc. This is despite that my initial query was for Mitsubish. To be fair, Panasonic is definitely cheaper and I imagine the external unit itself is probably very similar to Mitsubishi? But I feel like they get a much bigger kickback from Panasonic.

Now my main concern with Panasonic is two-things:

- NanoeX. I don't like the idea of it and just seems so unnecessary...I need to read some research papers on it though.

- EneKan vs Lossnay. Seems like Lossnay is really awesome and I haven't heard of EneKan before as I think it's a brand new balanced ventilation solution.

So Mitsubishi comes with a premium, but is it worth it? With Lossnay etc?

Is Panasonic really just as good? Do companies actually get a big kickback from them?

Anyone own a EneKan Ventilation system?