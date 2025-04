I've not tried products from Mitre 10, but avoid the 'green' stuff from Bunnings... it's almost useless. The nasty Poly stuff in the yellow container should do the job.

There are multiple types of powder coat, so performance may vary with different products.

We had the guy from Cooper's Strip Club come to our place and demonstrate his product on an old kitchen cabinet door. We'd previously sent him one so he could make a video showing the use of his product on that type of finish (can't find it online). I asked him if he could spray a little on some powder coat (Dulux Duralloy) and it removed the powder coat with ease.

I like their product and can definitely recommend it. Much nicer to work with than the other nasty stuff on the market.