Switch controls the typical 3 in 1 Extractor fan, light and heatlamp plastic box that sits in many NZ bathroom ceilings. Was wired so that the heat lamps only activate when the extractor fan is running but extractor fan and lights can operate independently of each other.

Button for lights has broken so replacement ordered. I thought i understood the wiring but the more i look at it, the more i can't figure it out. Sparky on route to resolve in a few days so this is for knowledge purposes only.

Switchplate is safely back onto the wall but hoping someone can talk me through this as i can't figure it out.

As per pics - Top switch is for heat lamps, middle is for lights and bottom is for fan. Neutrals appear to be connected inside the wallbox and a switched live from the bottom switch.

I assumed that live in/out to common on middle switch. Switched via 1 which operates lights....The fan ( bottom button) - when switched - supplies power via long brown wire to the top switch which in turn allows heatlamps to come on if needed.

What is the short brown wire purpose from middle switch to bottom switch? I guessed it was switched power but given the fan works even if the light isn't switched i couldn't figure it out. Where is the fan getting the power from if the light switch is not activated - meaning the brown wire is not live.

Having typed all that out and looking at the pics again, could power be coming in on 1 on middle module and switched via common instead ? Why would there be two wires coming out of common then ?

Thanks for your thoughts.