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ForumsHome Workshop DIYRecommendation for glazier in Auckland
cddt

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#319096 21-Mar-2025 15:34
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I had a lot of good recommendations when I posted looking for an arborist - now I'm after a glazier. 

 

 

 

We have a large bay window (largest pane is 1500x800) and because the children will often play on the seat there I would like it replaced with safety glass. The current glass appears to be original, or at least it doesn't have any markings indicating it meets modern safety standards. 

 

 

 

I did have a quote for applying a safety film (laminating), now would like to compare with the full replacement option. External accessibility isn't great... 

 

 

 

Does anyone in Auckland have someone they would unreservedly recommend? In our old house I got a few quotes for minor glass work, but they didn't give me any confidence and I ended up doing it myself. This however needs doing properly. 




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dimsim
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  #3356090 21-Mar-2025 17:10
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FWIW - i had the same issue with glaziers, extortionate pricing for a simple job that I ended up doing myself for a fraction of the cost.



Goosey
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  #3356145 21-Mar-2025 20:56
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Do you remember NZ’s longest running TV advert?

 

 

 

AUCKLAND GLASS

 

and it showed nationwide back in the day too.

 

iconic and there’s plenty to be found online

 

 

 

their 0800 number hasn’t changed.

SATTV
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  #3356158 21-Mar-2025 23:04
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https://www.hendersonglass.co.nz/

 

We had our back door slam in the wind and it broke glass, we got Henderson glass out, the guy was great he went above and beyond.

 

Was about 10 years ago but I still remember they were excellent to deal with.

 

John




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