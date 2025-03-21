I had a lot of good recommendations when I posted looking for an arborist - now I'm after a glazier.
We have a large bay window (largest pane is 1500x800) and because the children will often play on the seat there I would like it replaced with safety glass. The current glass appears to be original, or at least it doesn't have any markings indicating it meets modern safety standards.
I did have a quote for applying a safety film (laminating), now would like to compare with the full replacement option. External accessibility isn't great...
Does anyone in Auckland have someone they would unreservedly recommend? In our old house I got a few quotes for minor glass work, but they didn't give me any confidence and I ended up doing it myself. This however needs doing properly.