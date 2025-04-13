Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New oven. Go big or go home ?
martyyn

#319319 13-Apr-2025 11:30
When I say go big, I mean go expensive? 

 

Our 20+ year F&P basic ceramic hob is falling apart. Other than that it does the job. 

 

We would like an induction hob, free standing model. 

 

My thinking is, all an oven needs to do it get up to the temperature we want, and that's it. We know what we cook, we know the time it needs to cook for, we know the temperature it needs.

 

We take time to enjoy the process of preparing meals and so we don't need to drop something in, have it weigh it, time it, etc.

 

So why would we consider a $5000+ model when there are multiple "no name" brands for $1000?

 

An I missing something?

rb99
  #3363552 13-Apr-2025 11:57
Self cleaning maybe ?




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

martyyn

  #3363558 13-Apr-2025 12:18
Can't remember the last time we cleaned it to be honest. 

 

We don't tend to make a mess in the first place.

johno1234
  #3363560 13-Apr-2025 12:25
I just wouldn’t want to let down a $50-$75k reno with a cheap looking oven especially for resale value. I’d stick with a name brand. Doesn’t need to be Gaggenau. 

 

… just re read and it’s not a reno! 

 

 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3363561 13-Apr-2025 12:26
Are you talking about a new hob or a new oven - OP is somewhat confusing.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

rb99
  #3363564 13-Apr-2025 12:32
I'd imagine if you want a free standing induction top oven, you're going to get some fairly fancy stuff whether you like it or not.




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

martyyn

  #3363565 13-Apr-2025 12:32
Free standing oven with induction hob.

johno1234
  #3363566 13-Apr-2025 12:33
eracode:

 

Are you talking about a new hob or a new oven - OP is somewhat confusing.

 

 

 At I read it, he needs a 60cm free standing range with an induction cook top. 

Everyone’s doing 90cm but most of the 60cm ranges seem to only have ceramic cooktops these days. 



martyyn

  #3363567 13-Apr-2025 12:36
We're in a kitchen place now.

 

Something we hadn't considered is they all have the buttons and controls on the front. 

 

I'm 198cm. Do you know how far back I have to stand to read the display, let alone bend down to reach the buttons !

rb99
  #3363590 13-Apr-2025 13:18
Personally, I'd quite like just a freestanding 60cn ceramic top combo with a warming draw. Why is it so difficult to get a warming draw ?




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

