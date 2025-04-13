When I say go big, I mean go expensive?

Our 20+ year F&P basic ceramic hob is falling apart. Other than that it does the job.

We would like an induction hob, free standing model.

My thinking is, all an oven needs to do it get up to the temperature we want, and that's it. We know what we cook, we know the time it needs to cook for, we know the temperature it needs.

We take time to enjoy the process of preparing meals and so we don't need to drop something in, have it weigh it, time it, etc.

So why would we consider a $5000+ model when there are multiple "no name" brands for $1000?

An I missing something?