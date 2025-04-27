Hi All,

We're into the developed design stage for our new build and I was hoping to get some advice from you fine people here. The architect has included a basic layout of high voltage stuff, and very basic layout of data low voltage. Apart from a few power points (and thinking about AV gear locations in downstairs lounge), the main things that are missing from HV are EV charging (we have 2 EV's) and any provision for solar.

My annotations are in red - do you think this is reasonable? anything I've missed? I was thinking about putting the solar inverter and (possible) battery on the interior wall of the garage. The roof is north facing with ample space for 10 kW of panels. What kind of provision whould we make for bringing the cabling fom the roof to the garage? Conduit in the stairway wall? Network gear - ONT, router, switch, server will be in the upstairs utility room. I'll add my data annotations in the another post. Any general thoughts on layout etc? (although this is somewhat solidified now).

Downstairs:

Upstairs: