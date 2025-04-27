Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#319460 27-Apr-2025 16:08
Hi All,

 

We're into the developed design stage for our new build and I was hoping to get some advice from you fine people here. The architect has included a basic layout of high voltage stuff, and very basic layout of data low voltage. Apart from a few power points (and thinking about AV gear locations in downstairs lounge), the main things that are missing from HV are EV charging (we have 2 EV's) and any provision for solar. 

 

My annotations are in red - do you think this is reasonable? anything I've missed? I was thinking about putting the solar inverter and (possible) battery on the interior wall of the garage. The roof is north facing with ample space for 10 kW of panels. What kind of provision whould we make for bringing the cabling fom the roof to the garage? Conduit in the stairway wall? Network gear - ONT, router, switch, server will be in the upstairs utility room. I'll add my data annotations in the another post. Any general thoughts on layout etc? (although this is somewhat solidified now).

 

Downstairs:

 

 

Upstairs:

 

  #3368000 27-Apr-2025 16:15
Data

 

Cat 6 throughout. 

 

Downstairs:

 

b/room will function as office. WAP in ceiling in dining room. Cameras outside back door and front door. 

 

 

Lounge AV details:

 

Simple 5.1 HT setup. 

 

 

Upstairs:

 

TV in upstairs lounge. Network gear in upstairs utility room. I've missed the ceiling-mounted WAP in the upstairs lounge. 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3368006 27-Apr-2025 17:18
Looking at those plans i would def run some ducts up the Stairwell void just incase, 

 

In the Bedrooms i would also run data to the side of the bed if not both sides, as being 2 story its way easier to do it now!

 

And if you are running 1 cable to 1 camera or AP run 2 cables, as the cat6 is cheap!

 

Another idea would be in wall AP's instead of Ce-ling mounted ones, then they wouldn't be so noticable.

 

I would also look at adding some more data in the farthermost corners in the Downstairs lounge as well and same in the garage, you never know.

 

 

  #3368009 27-Apr-2025 17:32
Awesome, exactly the kind of feedback I was hoping for!

 

The only thing I'd say is that I already have a Grandstream ceiling AP, so was going to stick with that and add another of the same. I had heard that wall APs aren't quite as good...

