say you have an EV and you want to use to supplement power to the house, what do equipment needs to be installed (by qualified person of course)?
If you want to supply power to the house (probably a limited subset of it) in an emergency, you want an EV capable of Vehicle-to-load (V2L) and a generator inlet + transfer switch; no different to a small petrol generator.
If you want to supply energy while the grid is still working to offset usage, you need vehicle-to-grid (V2G) but the standards and compliance is very up in the air at the moment.
thanks, that's a bit much $$
good to know though!
thanks, that's a bit much $$
good to know though!
If you don't mind a hack way, the V2L / generator input should work. I looked into it for my solar system, and even if your EV doesn't have V2l (I have a Leaf and it doesn't) you can add an inverter to the battery and just run a cable. Depends on your needs :-)
i don't mind hacks.
how do i install a generator input into my entire house?
You then get a V2L cord, that is comparable with your brand of car, and have the sparky (after checking the wire is fat enough) replace the outlet plug with one that matches you houses inlet socket.
https://smartevchargers.co.nz/product-category/v2l-vehicle-to-load/
In a power cut you manually change your house over to "Generator", and then go plug your car to the inlet port, and turn on v2l on the car.
Note the best V2L cars in NZ (Kia / Hyundai) max out at 16A output. A typical house mains feed is 60A (and it has slow blow fuses, so brief current spikes like starting big motors won't be an issue). As such you will need to be quite selective what you turn on.
Generator hookups were discussed here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=315556