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ForumsHome Workshop DIYAdding a toilet on a slab?
iamaelephant

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#319976 21-Jun-2025 16:07

I have a 1-bathrom home that I'd like to turn into a 2-bathroom. I have engouh space in the existing bathroom to comfortably split it in half. All of the plumbing and electrical is easy other than adding a toilet. Here's the existing layout (left) and my proposed layout.

 

 

 

 

One option to reduce the amount of concrete cutting is to put the new toilet on the left against the exterior wall but I doubt I would have enough fall the the sewerage lines (which extend from behind the existing toilet to the right).

 

 

 

I have pictures of the build so I know exactly where everything is.

 

 

 

 

I would be very keen to hear from anyone who's had this kind of work done in the past. I don't know if I'm looking at more like $20k or more like $80k. The former I can stomach, not so much the latter. I'm going for a lower-mid-range fitout, the only cost I'm really concerned about is the concrete cutting and repairing for drainage.

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eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
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  #3385993 21-Jun-2025 17:36
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Sorry not an answer - but wondering how you will access the new ‘top’ bathroom/laundry once the existing bathroom has been split in two - there’s no door. I guess there’s a door into the laundry - not shown.




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iamaelephant

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  #3385994 21-Jun-2025 17:38

Sorry if it's not clear from the pictures but there's access on both sides of that bathroom (bottom and right) already, so it's not a problem.

johno1234
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  #3386025 21-Jun-2025 20:33
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We added a downstairs toilet that required cutting the slab and digging a trench to connect to the sewer outside. As the place was already wide open for remodelling it was not a big deal. A few extra days of labour and a concrete saw hire plus the certified drain layer to connect the sewer. If we weren’t pulling apart rooms for a remodel it would have been a major job though. 



loceff13
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  #3386077 21-Jun-2025 21:49
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Your builder would be your best bet if you can get in touch, they know how thick the slab is and approx how far services are below and what might be feasible, get them to refer you to someone for a quote.

 

 

Jase2985
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  #3386081 21-Jun-2025 22:18
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you dont have to go through the slab if the toilet is on an exterior wall it can go out through the wall then down under the ground.

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