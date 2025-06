Our fridge freezer has started to leak water, doesn't do it every day but I now no longer think its a one off from someone leaving the freezer door ajar or similar. The unit is about 4 years old, F&P brand.

It appears to be from the bottom freezer unit, and as best I can tell the water is coming out the front of the unit and not from behind.

Is there anything typical (and easy to fix) that I can check for before I request a serviceman?