Anyone using a Keter Garage Cabinet?
#322785 22-Sep-2025 16:06
I have 4 'cheap' garage cabinets bought from Mitre10 and Bunnings. They are doing their job, but any exposure to water and they are deteriorating very quickly. Plus, I dread having to move them, in order to clean behind them.

 

I am thinking of the Keter tall cabinets e.g. Moby - Tall Cabinet – Keter New Zealand

 

I will check whether I could transport a flat pack in the car, otherwise, it's another $55.00 for delivery in Auckland.

 

The other alternative is a metal cabinet, but these seem to be steel which has been powder coated. Also, I am not a fan of powder coated items.




Handsomedan
  #3417441 22-Sep-2025 16:12
We have a Keter garden shed. 
Whilst Keter is always a bit spendy, they are good quality and tend not to leak or warp. 

 

I'd certainly get another




richms
  #3417443 22-Sep-2025 16:14
What's getting stored in them? If its something that may offgas solvents I wouldn't be getting a plastic cabinet.

 

I have a keter outdoor storage chest, and the quality is massively improved over the cheapie options that bow out with anything inside them and have flimsy fixings of the parts together. My cheap storage chest has become the place for couriers to leave parcels in.

 

 




