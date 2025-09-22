I have 4 'cheap' garage cabinets bought from Mitre10 and Bunnings. They are doing their job, but any exposure to water and they are deteriorating very quickly. Plus, I dread having to move them, in order to clean behind them.

I am thinking of the Keter tall cabinets e.g. Moby - Tall Cabinet – Keter New Zealand

I will check whether I could transport a flat pack in the car, otherwise, it's another $55.00 for delivery in Auckland.

The other alternative is a metal cabinet, but these seem to be steel which has been powder coated. Also, I am not a fan of powder coated items.