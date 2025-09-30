Power prices are one of those things where there are a whole heap of variables what go into what you get offered at your address. Even the person next door can have different rates to you for a variety of reasons.

Things like solar, controlled registers (hot water cylinder), address, low or high user, meter type, all factor into the price you are offered.

The best thing is to look, email and phone around to find the rates companies offer, then compare them with how you use power based on your consumption data which you should have from Meridian. Yes its a bit of work on your part but when it can save you $600+ per year its worth it.