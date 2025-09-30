So All good things come to end eventually Meridian four free plan is ending in November just had the email so anyone know the best alternative with solar and EV
Thanks
Power prices are one of those things where there are a whole heap of variables what go into what you get offered at your address. Even the person next door can have different rates to you for a variety of reasons.
Things like solar, controlled registers (hot water cylinder), address, low or high user, meter type, all factor into the price you are offered.
The best thing is to look, email and phone around to find the rates companies offer, then compare them with how you use power based on your consumption data which you should have from Meridian. Yes its a bit of work on your part but when it can save you $600+ per year its worth it.
I'm on the Medirian solar plan. In Wellington it's 22c/kwh import and 17c/kwh export. That was the best available for us when we looked.
We don't have solar, but we managed to get two thirds of our power use during those 4hrs free. It looks like Contact have watered down their Good Nights plan now to be only weeknights, rather than every night, and the rates are quite high.
I am hoping that one of the other power companies puts together a decent time-of-use plan before I get kicked off at the end of October.
Going through this at the moment too since we just got solar, and also have an EV.
Currently on the Genesis EV plan and rates have stayed the same since we joined in April last year and we were meant to have an increase in April this year but it never happened so am staying put for now until they realise and put our rates up. 😀
They only pay 12.5c for exporting so that's why I'm looking around.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Yes I have been in touch with contact and there T&C do not allow any one with solar to join there good nights plan
So yes between now and the end of October hopefully another provider fills that slot with a similar product that Meridian had I'm sure a lot of people would jump as was great savings if you were prepared to shift your power usage to off peak which is what I thought the big Network companies wanted now there's not much incentive to do that
Will keep on looking for an alternative and post and update here if one found
Thanks
Wolvo:
Yes I have been in touch with contact and there T&C do not allow any one with solar to join there good nights plan
So yes between now and the end of October hopefully another provider fills that slot with a similar product that Meridian had I'm sure a lot of people would jump as was great savings if you were prepared to shift your power usage to off peak which is what I thought the big Network companies wanted now there's not much incentive to do that
The Generators want you to go off peak, but the lines company want to smooth the peak, the current off peak plans only appear to be moving the peak, not "shaving it" so they will push back and look to charge the power companies more for peak transmission...
But in at least parts of the network, time-of-use plans may be creating some unfortunate incentives.
Another Transpower chart saw demand reaching its daily high on another part of its South Island shortly after 9pm, as customers suddenly switched back on appliances after the supposed early-evening peak period.
Simon Mackenzie, chief executive of lines company Vector, says that is a common occurrence in areas of Auckland.
“What we are seeing is a shifting of demand, but not ‘smoothing’,” he says.
When customers respond to retail tariffs and incentives, instead of lowering the overall peak demand, that is shifting the peak to a different time, a spokesperson explains.
“In some cases, it even makes the peak higher than before, just at a new time instead of the traditional 6pm to 8pm time.
“Current regulations limit how much we can see and manage on the network to reduce and smooth out peak demand. This is especially challenging for residential customers.”
https://www.thepost.co.nz/business/360825632/kiwis-are-shifting-their-electricity-use-not-always-ways-are-helpful
So now we know that incentives work, where are the incentives to actually spread the load? As it stands, it’s predominantly only the smaller retailers offering ToU. The big four mostly only offer it (reluctantly) if you have an EV.
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