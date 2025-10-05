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ForumsHome Workshop DIYCan I change a lightswitch?
Taubin

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#322903 5-Oct-2025 10:18
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Without getting into too much detail, my brother in law passed away very unexpectedly last week. While at his house to make sure everything is locked up and look after his cat (if anyone would like a new companion that likes to be around but not overly affecitonate in North Auckland reach out!) I noticed the light switch in his bedroom is not working properly. 

 

When I turn it on, the lights flicked on briefly but won't stay on. It's definitely the switch. I grew up in the US and have no problem replacing switches there, but have never done it here in NZ. Is it something easy (ish) to tackle, or am I going to need to pay someone to replace the switch? The power board is old style like the one on the left in the photo.

 

 

If it is not something I'm able to do myself, does anyone have recommended electricians near Brown's Bay? I just worry leaving a dodgy switch installed while there isn't someone at the house at all times to watch for trouble. 

 

The switch only controls one light and looks pretty standard https://tradedepot.co.nz/electrical-light-switch-single/#mz-expanded-view-692367691992

 

I'm trying my best to take care of as much as I can to keep a load off my wife as she's understandably devastated and not in a mental space to deal with things like this right now. Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated. 

 

 

 




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Taubin

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  #3421712 5-Oct-2025 11:03
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Edit: There was a post asking for a photo of the light switch I thought. Either way here is what it looks like. 

 

 

 

I can get an actual photo next time I'm there 

 

 

 

It looks like this just vertical and older

 

 




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Gordy7
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  #3421714 5-Oct-2025 11:04
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A google AI result:

 

Yes, you are legally allowed to replace an existing light switch in New Zealand as a homeowner, but you must turn off the power first and ensure you are only doing a "like-for-like" replacement




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Gordy7
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  #3421716 5-Oct-2025 11:12
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The link in your first post shows what looks like a fairly common modern light switch.

 

https://tradedepot.co.nz/electrical-light-switch-single/#mz-expanded-view-692367691992

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3421718 5-Oct-2025 11:18
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Gordy7:

 

A google AI result:

 

Yes, you are legally allowed to replace an existing light switch in New Zealand as a homeowner, but you must turn off the power first and ensure you are only doing a "like-for-like" replacement

 

 

I don't think there is a legal requirement to turn off the power. It'd certainly be wise.

 

Also, don't get too hung up on "like-for-like". It doesn't need to be identical, it just has to be equivalent.

Taubin

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  #3421719 5-Oct-2025 11:20
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Thanks guys I'll see if I can find a video or something once I have a bit better mental capacity

 

I will definitely be turning off the power at the panel and make sure it's off with a multimeter

 

I assume it should be like in the US, just remove the old and put in the new with the wires in the same place. 




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Gordy7
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  #3421720 5-Oct-2025 11:24
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By the way... Condolences to you and your family.

 

73 Gordy  ZL1GRG




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

 
 
 
 

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Taubin

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  #3421721 5-Oct-2025 11:25
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Thank you very much Gordy




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k1w1k1d
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  #3421725 5-Oct-2025 11:43
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Probably an idea to take a photo of the wires before you disconnect them. The colours/colors will be different to what you are used to back in the US.

Taubin

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  #3421726 5-Oct-2025 11:45
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Absolutely, I'll take a lot of photos and if I find it to be out of my depth too much when I pull the plate off, I'll find a electrician or ask my (former) radio club if anyone there can help. 

 

I've found a couple of youtube videos, my only concern is if there are more wires than I expect but I think I can handle it. I'll give it a shot early this week sometime. 




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snj

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  #3421729 5-Oct-2025 11:58
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As homeowner, you're legally allowed to do like for like repairs on the basic electrical stuff (so light switches), did one in the kitchen a while back as the switch was breaking away from the enclosure, because I had identical new and old PDL switches, I just did one wire out, one wire in (to the same connection point) and transferred it that way. As soon as you try doing all at once you are asking for trouble/mistakes. If there are a considerable number of wires, is it setup so that there are multiple switches that control the same light? That can complicate things a little bit.

 

Only time you have to get a licensed electrician for the basic stuff is (if I recall correctly), it's a rental/commercial premise, or you aren't comfortable doing it yourself.

Taubin

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  #3421730 5-Oct-2025 12:03
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Thank you very much I've not had much time to look at the switch itself. I know the house is old, just after watching some youtube videos I see that there may be more wires. I don't know if he ever changed the switch in the room. There's a whole lot going on right now, but I wanted to make it a priority as the house isn't occupied currently (and won't be for a long time). I would just switch off power to the whole house but there are some things I need to take care of around there as well. The neighbor is currently entering the house to feed the previously mentioned cat as well so I don't want to leave her without power when she comes in to feed it. 




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RunningMan
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  #3421738 5-Oct-2025 12:37
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snj:

 

As homeowner, you're legally allowed to do like for like repairs on the basic electrical stuff (so light switches)

 

 

Seems OP is not the homeowner, so not permitted to do this.

snj

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  #3421742 5-Oct-2025 12:51
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RunningMan:

 

snj:

 

As homeowner, you're legally allowed to do like for like repairs on the basic electrical stuff (so light switches)

 

 

Seems OP is not the homeowner, so not permitted to do this.

 

 

Actually, that's a good point... I missed that detail in the original post. OP you should read Section 79 of the Electricity Act and check that the definitions apply to you, if you are potentially the executor/similar, it might, but this might be a case where the Estate has to pay for the electrical work on the basis of safety (or isolate that particular lighting mains on the breaker board if it doesn't need to be used during the upkeep of the house, until someone that can do the work meets the clauses).

SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3421746 5-Oct-2025 12:55
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RunningMan:

 

Seems OP is not the homeowner, so not permitted to do this.

 

 

Given the circumstances, it's entirely possible that he is the homeowner, or at least will be once formalities are completed.

 

There is also a requirement for the person undertaking the work to either be an occupant or have an intent to occupy the property. Again, there is insufficient information to rule this out.

 

I also found the relevant section which says power can't be connected when undertaking exempted work, so AI got that right. It just omitted all the other relevant points raised since.

Taubin

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  #3421750 5-Oct-2025 13:12
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Technically I think the home is in a trust. It may be in my father-in-laws name but I'm pretty sure it's been put into a trust years ago (he's in CHC and over 80, I'm in Auckland). He's actually a former electronics engineer and extremely competent but not able to fly up especially just to change a light switch. 

 

The power will certainly be disconnected at the main breaker when it's done. 




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