Wool carpet approx five years old. Mostly good but has some darker patches in a small high traffic area and an approx one meter square patch in the lounge that is flattened. It has underlay. Floor is concrete.
I'm reluctant to use a wet type cleaner because of drying time and horrible smell. I might feel better about doing that later in summer if it's the only way.
I'd consider calling Chem-Dry or a similar service but I suspect it will be arm+leg for the travel time for my area. Are there any reliable DIY dry methods to clean and revive the pile perhaps just in the problem areas, and a lighter touch elsewhere?