Would love a no shoes house again but no one here listens to reason so have given up. When we lived in Canada and Sweden no one would dare walk into any house with outdoor shoes.



I’ve found that the spray carpet cleaner you buy at The Warehouse, I think it’s called Maxcare does a not bad job. Prepare a couple buckets with clean warm water and some old towels. Wipe over the area with a wrung out cloth using the warm water. Then spray on the cleaner. I then use the damp cloth to rub it in, if it’s a pile carpet can use a brush to massage. Leave it for half an hour. Then I rinse the cloth and wipe at the patch, rinse and repeat a few times pushing on to the carpet.

Then put a clean dry towel over the patch and stomp on it. Change to another dry towel and stomp again, do this to get as much moisture out. Lastly, fan heater on air, no heat. Obviously choose a dry windy day to do this so windows and doors can be open to assist drying. Do not use coloured cloths.

Hope it works for you.



Maybe consider putting a small light coloured washable mat over the cleaned area in future if it’s high traffic area that you turn onto.