Hi all.

So, we are about to pull the trigger on a 22 or 24 panel 465W (JAM54D40-465/LB Black Frame) or 505kW (Trina Vertex S+) system, likely paired with a Deye SUN-8K-SG05LP1-AU Single Phase LV Hybrid Inverter.

Our HWC is old and looking at a new 250L dual 3kW element setup.

I am completely ignorant of how these new dual-element cylinders work, so maybe my idea is completely redundant... I am thinking that it would be good to have the ability to (via wifi) turn off the 2nd heater element when there are only my wife and I in the house. When we have guests (often 2 to 4) and need more hot water and better recovery, turn the 2nd heater element back on.

Hoping someone has been down this route and come up with the best solution (if indeed there is a problem lol).

As an aside... if you have strong opinions about the solar components, maybe PM those to me, but for my money, in the thread is fine, as others might be interested.

Thanks GZ!