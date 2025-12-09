Howdy folks

Got an external cabin (14m2) which is used for storage and has replaced our garage. The walls are 44m thick timber, with double glazed windows and door seals. As expected, it get hot in there and I'm looking for a way to reduce the temperature. I'm not looking for AC at this stage either.

The obvious approach is some form of vent through the walls that has flaps that close when off that is thermally controlled. I've seen some stuff from the US that does this but looking at something closer to home if possible, and ideally wired to NZ plug.

Anyone got / use anything? Suggestions are very much welcome!

Chris