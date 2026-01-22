t0ny: Hi, I have a new build and the gas plumber recommended that I install two infinity system, one on each end of the house as he figured that a single A26 unit is not sufficient for 4-5 bathroom house with washing machine, taps etc. Houses similar size in the area seem to have only one A26 unit so not sure if plumber is just upselling or actually true. I could consider upgrading to a single bigger unit but he insists that putting two will heat water faster and actually save on the water bill which would offset the initial cost (~3400 extra) Thoughts?

mate has this. dual califonts. one feeds the kitchen and laundry and the other does the bathrooms which are at the other end of the house. interesting downside is the size and expense of the gas line to the far away unit. as his runs off bottles (by the kitchen) the pipe is huge. that might not be an issue with natural gas but worth checking.

the problem with single is the amount of cold water you have to run off before you get the hot water. normally with a tank you run a loop and install a small circulator pum,. so you have hot water within a meter of the tap. you could do that with a single califont if you used a small tank (to give the burner some run time).