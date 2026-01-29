Hi all, I am looking to install a fireplace and have narrowed down my search to the Firenzo Stella or Masport Kaituna. I am in suburbia so need a ULEB fire. Reading past threads, I gathered the Firenzo is the Rolls Royce of fireplace and the Masport are like Toyotas.

The Firenzo cost $700 more, so am wondering if it is worth the extra $ for the Firenzo. My rationale is, it has a cast iron body which is able to retain and radiate heat for a longer period compared to the Masport which has a steel body. Is it right to say I will need to use less wood to keep the house warm in the long run?

Does anyone have experiences with either fireplace? Keen to hear people's views. Thanks.