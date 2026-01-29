We have two Essteele and one Le Creuset frying pans.
I have noticed that on all of them the centre is raised slightly - only by about 0.5mm,
but that's enough to make a thin layer of cooking oil go to the outer edge, so the centre
doesn't get enough.
They are used on an induction hob. The Essteele ones are a couple of years old and the Le Creuset is much older.
I've not been round the shops checking new ones with a straight edge...
Anyone else noticed this phenomenon?
Are we mistreating them somehow?