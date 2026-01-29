The most common reason for that is temperature applied too quickly, or cooling too quickly. One time I burned something in a pan and I stupidly ran it under cold water immediately. It was never the same afterward.

Many pans have a slight unevenness at the start, because as the pan heats up and cools down over a period of time, they can become uneven in the opposite direction and that makes them flat.

Also, your cooktop may not be dead level, or the element, or the cupboards, floors or your house as it's moved over time.