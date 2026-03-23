fearandloathing

I'm probably late to this discussion. However ... if you can stretch the budget, it's very much worth getting a balanced heat recovery system. I've had smart vent heat recovery systems installed in three houses - two of which I've lived in.

They are efficient and effective systems. If they are well designed, they redistribute heat from the warmest room around the rest of the house. Ours took air from the sunniest rooms in the house and distributed it, warming up everything in the house. Not just the air, but objects as well.

For example, if I went out to the lounge early on cold morning the couch would already be at 16C - 18C. Prior to the system coming in, the couch might have been as cold as 8C on a frosty morning.