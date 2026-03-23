fearandloathing

I’m looking at installing SmartVent Positive3 ventilation system with heat transfer. I see there is an app available, does anyone know of it can integrated into home assistant & what controls are provided within?
thanks
Above is their ask us a question link. They should be able to answer your questions.
Not answering your question but just making sure you are getting the heat transfer to move heat from a fireplace not from a heatpump. As it will not work with heat from a heatpump.
very quickly, make sure you get the returns installed. very common shortcut taken which reduces efficiency and safety (otherwise it blows your heat outside and can cause fireplace to backdraft).
also check how the heat transfer works. the cheap ones cut off the ventilation when they do heat transfer. the good ones (often using two fans) run both at the same time.
acetone:
Not answering your question but just making sure you are getting the heat transfer to move heat from a fireplace not from a heatpump. As it will not work with heat from a heatpump.
you mean like, a Weber charcoal barbecue 😉
I'm probably late to this discussion. However ... if you can stretch the budget, it's very much worth getting a balanced heat recovery system. I've had smart vent heat recovery systems installed in three houses - two of which I've lived in.
They are efficient and effective systems. If they are well designed, they redistribute heat from the warmest room around the rest of the house. Ours took air from the sunniest rooms in the house and distributed it, warming up everything in the house. Not just the air, but objects as well.
For example, if I went out to the lounge early on cold morning the couch would already be at 16C - 18C. Prior to the system coming in, the couch might have been as cold as 8C on a frosty morning.
Mike
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