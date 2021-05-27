https://www.bbc.com/news/business-57249849
For 8 billion, giving it lots of movies
I don't know why, but when I read the headline, I thought (visually) that Amazon had bought Mary Tyler Moore.
Watch this space I guess. I look occasionally at Primes offerings in NZ and there is little on there that makes me think I have to subscribe to that too (or instead of my existing subs), no doubt MGM has a good catalog. It will only be if they don't renew streaming rights with the others and become exclusive home to the MGM content that will push viewers to their platform (which I expect they will do).
The lines continue to blur between content aggregators and content creators.
Some sort of Freudian-slip thinking there? That would have to be Mary Gyler Moore - but MTM is deceased anyway.
Ah yes, MTM, the home of Hill Street Blues and St Elsewhere
Mimsie the Cat = scaled down Leo the Lion.
now Amazon is the home of James Bond,
And Stargate.
The sci-fi fan inside of me is screaming "I wonder if this means Amazon will push new content around the Stargate IP?"
So Amazon will have Lord of the Rings, Wheel of Time and SG1 + the expanse, Vikings, good Omens and the boys.
Well, they have me sold!
Woohoo, yes!
Yep, damn it...