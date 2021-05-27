Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Amazon buys MGM
Batman

#285939 27-May-2021 06:37
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-57249849

For 8 billion, giving it lots of movies




Handsomedan
  #2713540 27-May-2021 08:25
I don't know why, but when I read the headline, I thought (visually) that Amazon had bought Mary Tyler Moore. 

 

 

 

It's early and I am getting old. 




sen8or
  #2713680 27-May-2021 11:32
Watch this space I guess. I look occasionally at Primes offerings in NZ and there is little on there that makes me think I have to subscribe to that too (or instead of my existing subs), no doubt MGM has a good catalog. It will only be if they don't renew streaming rights with the others and become exclusive home to the MGM content that will push viewers to their platform (which I expect they will do).

 

The lines continue to blur between content aggregators and content creators.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2713682 27-May-2021 11:43
Handsomedan:

 

I don't know why, but when I read the headline, I thought (visually) that Amazon had bought Mary Tyler Moore. 

 



 

Some sort of Freudian-slip thinking there? That would have to be Mary Gyler Moore - but MTM is deceased anyway.




rb99
  #2713700 27-May-2021 12:22
Ah yes, MTM, the home of Hill Street Blues and St Elsewhere

 

Mimsie the Cat = scaled down Leo the Lion.




vexxxboy
  #2713713 27-May-2021 12:39
now Amazon is the home of James Bond, 




MaxineN
  #2713759 27-May-2021 12:55
vexxxboy:

 

now Amazon is the home of James Bond, 

 

 

 

 

And Stargate.

 

 

 

The sci-fi fan inside of me is screaming "I wonder if this means Amazon will push new content around the Stargate IP?"




CokemonZ
  #2713782 27-May-2021 13:13
MaxineN:

 

And Stargate.

 

 

 

The sci-fi fan inside of me is screaming "I wonder if this means Amazon will push new content around the Stargate IP?"

 

 

So Amazon will have Lord of the Rings, Wheel of Time and SG1 + the expanse, Vikings, good Omens and the boys.

 

Well, they have me sold!



Ragnor
  #2715370 29-May-2021 23:27
MaxineN:

 

And Stargate.

 

The sci-fi fan inside of me is screaming "I wonder if this means Amazon will push new content around the Stargate IP?"

 

 

Woohoo, yes!

 

 

Ragnor
  #2715372 29-May-2021 23:28
CokemonZ:

 

So Amazon will have Lord of the Rings, Wheel of Time and SG1 + the expanse, Vikings, good Omens and the boys.

 

Well, they have me sold!

 

 

Yep, damn it...

