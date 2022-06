richms: Really old TV is probably playing lower quality streams, so I wouldn't be surprised to see an increase since the vodafone live streams seem to be very good quality. If they sold someone who is on a capped plan a vodafone TV then thats a crap thing to do, but as people should be on unlimited and this isnt exactly massive usage.

My friend Vanessa is on Spark Metro 4G w/ 350GB cap (I used to live w/ her) :) She popped into VF Whangerai after locking herself out of her iPhone (originally bought from VF).

Naturally with 2FA the sales staff couldn't help -but they did manage to sell her a VF TV. When I asked why she didn't call me to unlock the phone - "because you always tell me how you hate working with Apple devices" lol

The TV isn't that old...... It's a 2014 Samsung 55"....... when I lived there we used my Chromecast Gen3 to stream H264 1080p content instead of Samsung's built in Chromecast app.

Also I noticed Sky Sport 1 available would this require a subscription? Would she be better off with Chromecast + Google TV?

A feature she really likes is changing TVNZ channels with the VF remote. How does this work are the buttons mapped to TVNZ On Demand apps?