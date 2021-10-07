CrashAndBurn:

So the increases, to "be rolled out in the coming weeks" are, to save others needing to click through:

Basic - $11.99 to $12.99 (8%)

Standard - $16.99 to $18.49 (9%)

Premium - $21.99 to $24.99 (14%)

Netflix has been our only constant SVOD for many, many years - we'll continue a sub even with that increase to $25 - it's still decent enough value at that price - but it does make a stronger argument to occasionally pause it to make more use of the others SVODs we currently have.

Edit: I see the post above says you can't pause a sub, which is news to me! That is frustrating, and I assume a deliberate measure to make those planning on leaving to think again due to the hassle of re-signing.