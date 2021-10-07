CrashAndBurn:

Netflix hikes NZ pricing i wonder if this would affect Sparks bundle?
$18.50 for standard is getting up there. Wonder how high they can push it before the price outweighs the convenience?
We have the basic plan, increasing from $12 to $13. It's still a rounding error. We don't need high def, it's mostly for kids and the odd show, even with a 55" screen from 3-4m away it looks fine. We have that and Disney, prime is free, wouldn't pay for prime and only pay for Disney because we have a young one.
Need a way to pause a Netflix subscription like you can with Amazon Prime. Cancel and restarting is such a pain.
So the increases, to "be rolled out in the coming weeks" are, to save others needing to click through:
Basic - $11.99 to $12.99 (8%)
Standard - $16.99 to $18.49 (9%)
Premium - $21.99 to $24.99 (14%)
Netflix has been our only constant SVOD for many, many years - we'll continue a sub even with that increase to $25 - it's still decent enough value at that price - but it does make a stronger argument to occasionally pause it to make more use of the others SVODs we currently have.
Edit: I see the post above says you can't pause a sub, which is news to me! That is frustrating, and I assume a deliberate measure to make those planning on leaving to think again due to the hassle of re-signing.
What does can't pause a sub mean? I only joined Netflix again this month, all my previous programs watched were still there.
Finished off Sabrina, S02 of Bio Hackers. Will watch next season of Another Life due out soon, and as I like top quality at around $25 a month I'm out, will go back to Prime for $8. Disney is also doing well on content at moment.
For instance. Say you only wanted it for The Mandalorian.
Watch the entire series in a month. Pause acct. Wait a year. Unpause, watch Mandalorian. Total cost: 2x month sub. Netflix: 2x year
basically until you send payment. Won't play. Rather than cancel/rejoin/cancel
8-14% price increase in 2 years does not represent 8-14% increase in value in 2 years for your average subscriber.
Netflix have cut their marketing budget, and increased their subscriber revenue as an immediate cash boost. Gotta make them shareholders happy eh.
It's not much effort to quit (less then a minute), and I was able to rejoin on Smart TV. Believe there is a time limit of 9-10 months that they'll hold your data for though. (watch list etc.)
When I joined Netflix was a monthly sub, not a year one.
The lack of decent content on Netflix, especially for kids, is starting to really wear thin.
I now need to keep telling kids to stop watching Youtube and watch Netflix instead only because of my perception of safety of the content there. Netflix has become a bit like good old PBS a few decades back in the US - it's the stuff you want your kids to watch when all they're interested in is Star Wars.
The way things are going, I'm out at the next price increase after this one.
Imagine if Sky put their prices up by this percentage. The outrage would cause riots :)
They really need to make a lot more movie content available in 4K to justify the Premium price.
Yes you have to leave and then come back. With Amazon Prime you can unsubscribe and re-subscribe at any time without closing the account.
Still awaiting an answer to this question.
Will spark swallow the cost or renegotiate with Netflix and notify customers and give us the chance to cancel or accept the new fees?
