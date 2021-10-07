Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Netflix hikes NZ pricing
CrashAndBurn

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


#289896 7-Oct-2021 09:42
Netflix hikes NZ pricing i wonder if this would affect Sparks bundle?

Nate001
522 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2790994 7-Oct-2021 10:02
$18.50 for standard is getting up there. Wonder how high they can push it before the price outweighs the convenience?

timmmay
18400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2791000 7-Oct-2021 10:06
We have the basic plan, increasing from $12 to $13. It's still a rounding error. We don't need high def, it's mostly for kids and the odd show, even with a 55" screen from 3-4m away it looks fine. We have that and Disney, prime is free, wouldn't pay for prime and only pay for Disney because we have a young one.

openmedia
2737 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2791023 7-Oct-2021 10:33
Need a way to pause a Netflix subscription like you can with Amazon Prime. Cancel and restarting is such a pain.




jonathan18
5960 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2791031 7-Oct-2021 10:46
So the increases, to "be rolled out in the coming weeks" are, to save others needing to click through:

 

Basic - $11.99 to $12.99 (8%)

 

Standard - $16.99 to $18.49 (9%)

 

Premium - $21.99 to $24.99 (14%)

 

 

 

Netflix has been our only constant SVOD for many, many years - we'll continue a sub even with that increase to $25 - it's still decent enough value at that price - but it does make a stronger argument to occasionally pause it to make more use of the others SVODs we currently have. 

 

Edit: I see the post above says you can't pause a sub, which is news to me! That is frustrating, and I assume a deliberate measure to make those planning on leaving to think again due to the hassle of re-signing.    

rugrat
2715 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2791106 7-Oct-2021 11:15
What does can't pause a sub mean? I only joined Netflix again this month, all my previous programs watched were still there.

 

Finished off Sabrina, S02 of Bio Hackers. Will watch next season of Another Life due out soon, and as I like top quality at around $25 a month I'm out, will go back to Prime for $8. Disney is also doing well on content at moment.

Oblivian
6556 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2791108 7-Oct-2021 11:21
rugrat:

 

What does can't pause a sub mean? I only joined Netflix again this month, all my previous programs watched were still there.

 

Finished off Sabrina, S02 of Bio Hackers. Will watch next season of Another Life due out soon, and as I like top quality at around $25 a month I'm out, will go back to Prime for $8. Disney is also doing well on content at moment.

 

 

For instance. Say you only wanted it for The Mandalorian.

 

Watch the entire series in a month. Pause acct. Wait a year. Unpause, watch Mandalorian. Total cost: 2x month sub. Netflix: 2x year

 

basically until you send payment. Won't play. Rather than cancel/rejoin/cancel

tehgerbil
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2791109 7-Oct-2021 11:25
8-14% price increase in 2 years does not represent 8-14% increase in value in 2 years for your average subscriber.

Netflix have cut their marketing budget, and increased their subscriber revenue as an immediate cash boost. Gotta make them shareholders happy eh. 



rugrat
2715 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2791111 7-Oct-2021 11:26
It's not much effort to quit (less then a minute), and I was able to rejoin on Smart TV. Believe there is a time limit of 9-10 months that they'll hold your data for though.  (watch list etc.)

 

When I joined Netflix was a monthly sub, not a year one.

Kookoo
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2791179 7-Oct-2021 12:36
The lack of decent content on Netflix, especially for kids, is starting to really wear thin.

 

I now need to keep telling kids to stop watching Youtube and watch Netflix instead only because of my perception of safety of the content there. Netflix has become a bit like good old PBS a few decades back in the US - it's the stuff you want your kids to watch when all they're interested in is Star Wars.

 

The way things are going, I'm out at the next price increase after this one.




networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2791181 7-Oct-2021 12:39
Imagine if Sky put their prices up by this percentage. The outrage would cause riots :)

 

 

Oblivian
6556 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2791188 7-Oct-2021 12:52
rugrat:

When I joined Netflix was a monthly sub, not a year one.



It is monthly. But the perception difference between netflix and D+, is the clear cut acct function of pause and unpause.

Where's that isnt a function on Netflix and involves cancellation. Or sitting out 2 years worth for a yearly release.

openmedia
2737 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2791191 7-Oct-2021 12:57
jonathan18:

 

So the increases, to "be rolled out in the coming weeks" are, to save others needing to click through:

 

Basic - $11.99 to $12.99 (8%)

 

Standard - $16.99 to $18.49 (9%)

 

Premium - $21.99 to $24.99 (14%)

 

 

They really need to make a lot more movie content available in 4K to justify the Premium price.




openmedia
2737 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2791192 7-Oct-2021 12:59
rugrat:

 

What does can't pause a sub mean? I only joined Netflix again this month, all my previous programs watched were still there.

 

Finished off Sabrina, S02 of Bio Hackers. Will watch next season of Another Life due out soon, and as I like top quality at around $25 a month I'm out, will go back to Prime for $8. Disney is also doing well on content at moment.

 

 

 

 

Yes you have to leave and then come back. With Amazon Prime you can unsubscribe and re-subscribe at any time without closing the account.




FineWine
2309 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2791199 7-Oct-2021 13:16
CrashAndBurn:

 

Netflix hikes NZ pricing i wonder if this would affect Sparks bundle?

 

Still awaiting an answer to this question.

 

Will spark swallow the cost or renegotiate with Netflix and notify customers and give us the chance to cancel or accept the new fees?




gzt

gzt
13473 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2791201 7-Oct-2021 13:21
We have premium plan for convenience around multiple devices. Might have to review that. I have too many services now anyway and not enough content..

