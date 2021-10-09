I have been playing round with Matt Husiman's Spark Sport and SkyGo Kodi add-ons for a few years now on my Sony x950g and up until recently they have not worked very well, video playback was smooth but there was always compression artifacts every 20 or 30 seconds. Tried it last night and all this morning and now its working perfectly for both SkyGo and Spark Sport playing back 1080p50 smoothly without any artifacts.

It's nice to have 1080p50 on Spark Sport using an app with remote control, its a a shame Spark Sport cant do this with their official android TV app.

Thought this was worth a mention, feel free to move it if its in the wrong place.