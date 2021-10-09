Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online streaming services Spark sport and Skygo no more compression artifacts with Kodi running on Sony TV
176 posts

Master Geek


#289922 9-Oct-2021 11:15
I have been playing round with Matt Husiman's Spark Sport and SkyGo Kodi add-ons for a few years now on my Sony x950g and up until recently they have not worked very well, video playback was smooth but there was always compression artifacts every 20 or 30 seconds. Tried it last night and all this morning and now its working perfectly for both SkyGo and Spark Sport playing back 1080p50 smoothly without any artifacts.

 

It's nice to have 1080p50 on Spark Sport using an app with remote control, its a a shame Spark Sport cant do this with their official android TV app.

 

Thought this was worth a mention, feel free to move it if its in the wrong place.

migrif
77 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2792166 9-Oct-2021 12:08
I'm in the same boat with my Sony A8F. I use the same Add-on. 

 

 

 

I asked Spark why their App was bad (in general), they told me to get an Apple TV for the best playback. 

Wakrak
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2792168 9-Oct-2021 12:13
Do you reckon it was an addon update that fixed it? I don't think I've experienced that issue before (or it has been a while and I don't remember).

 

My setup is LG 55UK6700PVD TV - Minix Neo u9-h - Coreelec - SkyGo. It takes a good 5 or so seconds for the channel to load up once I've selected it, then another 4 or so seconds for audio to kick in, but everything's all good after that.

 

Matt has a reddit page if you ever want to message him about an issue. Can't link it since his full name is banned on here.

 

 

event2

176 posts

Master Geek


  #2792391 9-Oct-2021 20:22
Not really sure what fixed it, I suspect it was a Kodi update that fixed it. Yeah SkyGo has a we delay on the audio starting for me too, apart from that its great.

 

 

 

Why is his name banned? Do I need to remove it from my original post?



Wakrak
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2792403 9-Oct-2021 21:08
event2:

 

Not really sure what fixed it, I suspect it was a Kodi update that fixed it. Yeah SkyGo has a we delay on the audio starting for me too, apart from that its great.

 

 

 

Why is his name banned? Do I need to remove it from my original post?

 

 

No idea eh. Maybe something to do with previous Kodi threads. Soon as I type it in or link to something with his name in it, GZ tells me that it's banned 😄

