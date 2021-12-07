Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


#290830 7-Dec-2021 21:27
Hello.

 

If i'm using my mobile phone to stream things off the net to Google Chromecast & my Smart TV: does the stream / bandwidth go directly from the net, to my modem & the TV/chromecast ? Or does it go to my phone first - then Chromecast & then TV ? 

 

 

 

I've just had my bandwidth increased by SPARK (thanks), however watching something on Prime Video, and notice frequent stoppages (only for half a second or less - but noticeable) but I didn't notice this before.

 

im wondering, if these stoppages may be affected by my mobile phone, or does the stream totally skip the phone once connected ?

 

 

 

I was on 100+ Mbps  but now on 300+ Mbps speed. (not sure how I'll use it though :)  ) 

 

 

 

Thank you 

 

 

jonathan18
5989 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2826406 8-Dec-2021 06:13
When using your phone to cast to your tv, the phone establishes the connection but then takes a back seat, with the ChromeCast receiving the data directly (ie, not via your phone). Putting your phone in aeroplane mode while you’re watching something would confirm this. This page explains how it works: https://electronics.howstuffworks.com/chromecast.htm

