gordonisnz

Hello.

If i'm using my mobile phone to stream things off the net to Google Chromecast & my Smart TV: does the stream / bandwidth go directly from the net, to my modem & the TV/chromecast ? Or does it go to my phone first - then Chromecast & then TV ?

I've just had my bandwidth increased by SPARK (thanks), however watching something on Prime Video, and notice frequent stoppages (only for half a second or less - but noticeable) but I didn't notice this before.

im wondering, if these stoppages may be affected by my mobile phone, or does the stream totally skip the phone once connected ?

I was on 100+ Mbps but now on 300+ Mbps speed. (not sure how I'll use it though :) )

Thank you