So with the demise of the Vodafone TV service I grabbed a Mi Box S to have a play with, and it works quite well, but I've discovered a strange wee issue with the ThreeNow app. At Home I'm with 2degrees and when watch a program and the ads some on, the ad duration is any where from (on average) 15sec up do at times 150sec. When we where recently in Wanaka I took that Mi box with us, hooked it up to the accommodations WiFi and we continued to watch the same program (The Block), but this time the ads only ever played for less then 20sec, (there ISP was Spark). After leaving Wanaka I took the box to the crib, and via a Skinny Wireless Broadband connection also continued to watch The Block, and again this time the ads duration never exceeded 20sec. Come home and immediately the ad duration was back to anywhere between 15 and 150sec.

This highly scientific experiment of 3 different ISP’s (well 2 given that Skinny is Spark) tells me that there is something going on and while this clearly isn’t a first world problem, it would be nice to reduce the time spent watching the ads. I’m going to take the Mi Box to 2 other locations as I know they use Vodafone and My Republic.

Be keen to know if anyone has any throughs or insight into why this would occur.