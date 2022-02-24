Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TV Three stream not working
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15340 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293956 24-Feb-2022 12:41
Since yesterday I can no longer stream TV Three from @Apsattv’s M3U playlist. On Kodi it just comes up blank. TiviMate gives an error HTTPDataSourceException. 

 

Can anyone shed any more light on this? Is there an alternative link for TV Three?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 1 | 2
Jase2985
11493 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2873978 24-Feb-2022 13:12
not working here either

 

did you post and tag in the Kodi thread?

openmedia
2730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2874025 24-Feb-2022 13:42
pointing to the wrong stream location

 

Might be a side effect of the Discovery channel changes that are coming. The re-directed URL should really be

 

 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

tb9

tb9
25 posts

Geek


  #2874280 24-Feb-2022 18:43
https://eden-livestream.fullscreen.nz/index.m3u8 also working and streaming TV Three at the moment.

 

 

 

https://rush-livestream.fullscreen.nz/index.m3u8 Streaming Edge TV



pulsta
146 posts

Master Geek


  #2874481 25-Feb-2022 07:30
Hi team,

As the Kodi thread is locked I thought I'd ask here as I lost TV3 feed yesterday morning too.

My PVR client is looking at address http://i.mjh.nz/nz/kodi.m3u8 - which I'm assuming contains the old tv3 stream.

Any advice on how to remedy?

Jase2985
11493 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2874483 25-Feb-2022 07:35
pulsta: Hi team,

As the Kodi thread is locked

 

click the request unlock button and ask a mod.

 

but the m3u8 file needs updated

 

i dont know if you could download it, edit it, and point your PVR at a local copy or not

openmedia
2730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2874497 25-Feb-2022 08:00
The issue is with Matt's re-director for the following URL

 

This is bouncing to gusto-livestream.fullscreen.nz instead of three-livestream.fullscreen.nz/index.m3u8 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

pulsta
146 posts

Master Geek


  #2874508 25-Feb-2022 08:20
Great suggestions...thanks team!

Edit: someone already opened an issue on GitHub for this so hopefully it's fixed soon



Rikkitic

Awrrr
15340 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874549 25-Feb-2022 09:07
openmedia:

 

pointing to the wrong stream location

 

Might be a side effect of the Discovery channel changes that are coming. The re-directed URL should really be

 

 

 

 

Doesn't work for me. The Eden-Livestream does.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Eva888
1031 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874581 25-Feb-2022 09:55
Rikkitic:

Since yesterday I can no longer stream TV Three from @Apsattv’s M3U playlist. On Kodi it just comes up blank. TiviMate gives an error HTTPDataSourceException. 


Can anyone shed any more light on this? Is there an alternative link for TV Three?


 



Me too. Glad it’s not my new box. Was preparing to re-install everything.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15340 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874689 25-Feb-2022 12:36
They 'fixed' it - sort of. The link now streams, then freezes after a few seconds and either repeats the same fragment endlessly or just stops. This is the same behaviour I get on all devices using three-livestream. Eden-livestream seems to be the only one that works correctly.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

openmedia
2730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2874700 25-Feb-2022 12:56
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

They 'fixed' it - sort of. The link now streams, then freezes after a few seconds and either repeats the same fragment endlessly or just stops. This is the same behaviour I get on all devices using three-livestream. Eden-livestream seems to be the only one that works correctly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The "eden" feed also has a 1080p video stream and a higher bitrate audio stream. Looks like a good sign they're going to be improving the quality of their streaming services.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Apsattv
1987 posts

Uber Geek


  #2874760 25-Feb-2022 14:05
I told Matt about the new urls a few days back when I mentioned on here that they were testing. He noticed that one that was relaying TV3 in 1080 so temporarily changed one of his redirects to the higher quality one.

 

 

 

The issue will be that Gusto was forced to have name change. Matt just needs to swap it to the Eden stream (temporary)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15340 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874965 25-Feb-2022 16:39
Yay. It works again.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Mahon
451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2887830 17-Mar-2022 18:41
TV 3 seems to be offline again...others all seem to be fine.

openmedia
2730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2887841 17-Mar-2022 19:02
Mahon:

 

TV 3 seems to be offline again...others all seem to be fine.

 

 

 

 

TV3 stream is working fine

 

Matt's re-directed stream actually uses the new feed for Eden and it is down

 

See some of the early threads.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

 1 | 2
