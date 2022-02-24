Since yesterday I can no longer stream TV Three from @Apsattv’s M3U playlist. On Kodi it just comes up blank. TiviMate gives an error HTTPDataSourceException.
Can anyone shed any more light on this? Is there an alternative link for TV Three?
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
not working here either
did you post and tag in the Kodi thread?
pointing to the wrong stream location
Might be a side effect of the Discovery channel changes that are coming. The re-directed URL should really be
https://eden-livestream.fullscreen.nz/index.m3u8 also working and streaming TV Three at the moment.
https://rush-livestream.fullscreen.nz/index.m3u8 Streaming Edge TV
pulsta: Hi team,
As the Kodi thread is locked
click the request unlock button and ask a mod.
but the m3u8 file needs updated
i dont know if you could download it, edit it, and point your PVR at a local copy or not
The issue is with Matt's re-director for the following URL
This is bouncing to gusto-livestream.fullscreen.nz instead of three-livestream.fullscreen.nz/index.m3u8
Doesn't work for me. The Eden-Livestream does.
Rikkitic:
They 'fixed' it - sort of. The link now streams, then freezes after a few seconds and either repeats the same fragment endlessly or just stops. This is the same behaviour I get on all devices using three-livestream. Eden-livestream seems to be the only one that works correctly.
The "eden" feed also has a 1080p video stream and a higher bitrate audio stream. Looks like a good sign they're going to be improving the quality of their streaming services.
I told Matt about the new urls a few days back when I mentioned on here that they were testing. He noticed that one that was relaying TV3 in 1080 so temporarily changed one of his redirects to the higher quality one.
The issue will be that Gusto was forced to have name change. Matt just needs to swap it to the Eden stream (temporary)
Yay. It works again.
TV 3 seems to be offline again...others all seem to be fine.
Mahon:
TV 3 seems to be offline again...others all seem to be fine.
TV3 stream is working fine
Matt's re-directed stream actually uses the new feed for Eden and it is down
See some of the early threads.
